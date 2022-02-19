James Harden has moved onto his third team in two seasons with the trade from Nets to 76ers, and his efforts to force moves made him the last pick in the All-Star Draft between LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Even with an injury keeping Harden out of Cleveland he may have gotten another shot.

When James was asked about his impression of Oklahoma City rookie Josh Giddey, who became the youngest player in NBA history with three consecutive triple-doubles this week (including against the Knicks) he praised him and then switched gears to compliment the Thunder general manager Sam Presti.

"The MVP over there is Sam Presti," James said. "He’s the MVP. Josh Giddey is great. Sam Presti, I don't understand, his eye for talent. He drafted KD, Russ [Westbrook], Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey and the list goes on and on and on. This guy is pretty [darn] good."

Left out — James Harden, who Presti took with the No. 3 pick in 2009. Was it a mistake? Or a subtle jab, as James had done when he and Durant laughed about leaving Harden to be the last pick?

Cold shoulder

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra was in Cleveland to coach the East with the Heat compiling the best record, and Jimmy Butler was a reserve for the squad. But asked if they had heard from any of the other Miami players this weekend, they had a similar response — jokes about the cold.

"Those guys are getting on my nerves," Butler said. "They're so happy that I get to be here in Cleveland while it's snowing and everybody else is in the sunshine. So Spo, this is my sacrifice. You always talk about sacrifice, this is my sacrifice; I'm in the snow."

"They all told us that before we went out, kind of letting us know where they were going to be and keep working on their suntans, which I hope they do," Spoelstra said. "We've worked extremely hard this season, and there's been a lot of diversities, a lot of things that have been unpredictable. I want our guys to unplug, come back with a major suntan and get ready for a great push and final run before the playoffs."