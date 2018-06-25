TODAY'S PAPER
Basketball

NBA Awards 2018

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Scenes from the NBA's annual awards ceremony on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Elgin Baylor arrives at the NBA Awards on
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Elgin Baylor arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Dikembe Mutombo arrives at the NBA Awards on
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Dikembe Mutombo arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Isiah Thomas arrives at the NBA Awards on
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Isiah Thomas arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Bam Adebayo, of the Miami Heat, arrives at
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Bam Adebayo, of the Miami Heat, arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Gucci Mane, left, and Keyshia Ka'Oir arrive at
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Gucci Mane, left, and Keyshia Ka'Oir arrive at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Josh Duhamel arrives at the NBA Awards on
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Josh Duhamel arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Kenny Smith arrives at the NBA Awards on
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Kenny Smith arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Reggie Miller arrives at the NBA Awards on
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Reggie Miller arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Angela Rye arrives at the NBA Awards on
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Angela Rye arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Damaris Lewis arrives at the NBA Awards on
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Damaris Lewis arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Kyle Kuzma, of the Los Angeles Lakers, arrives
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Kyle Kuzma, of the Los Angeles Lakers, arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Shaquille O'Neal, from left, and his sons Shareef
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Shaquille O'Neal, from left, and his sons Shareef O'Neal and Shaqir O'Neal arrive at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Adam DeVine arrives at the NBA Awards on
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Adam DeVine arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Jeanie Buss, president of the Los Angeles Lakers,
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Jeanie Buss, president of the Los Angeles Lakers, left, and Shaquille O'Neal arrive at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Maria Menounos arrives at the NBA Awards on
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Maria Menounos arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Charles Barkley arrives at the NBA Awards on
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Charles Barkley arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Terrell Owens arrives at the NBA Awards on
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Terrell Owens arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Adam Devine arrives at the NBA Awards on
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Adam Devine arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Shaquille O'Neal arrives at the NBA Awards on
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Shaquille O'Neal arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Jeanie Buss, president of the Los Angeles Lakers,
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Jeanie Buss, president of the Los Angeles Lakers, arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Sarunas Jackson arrives at the NBA Awards on
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Sarunas Jackson arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Bill Russell arrives at the NBA Awards on
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Bill Russell arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Niecy Nash arrives at the NBA Awards on
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

Niecy Nash arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

