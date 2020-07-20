NBA reports zero players test positive for virus since July 13

The NBA released the latest round of test results and delivered good news for the restart plans as zero players among the 346 tested on the NBA campus since July 13 tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

While there are players still disclosing positive tests — the Bucks’ Pat Connaughton was the latest to reveal a positive test Monday and Michael Beasley left the Nets after he tested positive — this would indicate that the efforts of the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association to create a bubble that will keep the virus at bay could be working. According to a statement released by the league in the event that a player on the NBA campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the NBPA.