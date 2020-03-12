After being stuck in Atlanta for the night, the Knicks boarded a flight back to New York Thursday afternoon and they, like much of the NBA, were unsure what was next.

Back in town, they were deferring to the league to provide guidance on how to proceed now as they wait for immediate planning on where they can go and what they can do. But in the long term, the entire NBA is facing at least a 30-day hiatus after the decision Wednesday night to suspend the season after the first player tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

After a long day of planning for how to handle the pandemic NBA commissioner Adam Silver was considering the options when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive, prompting him to cancel the game the Jazz were scheduled to play minutes later at Oklahoma City. Moments later he announced the suspension of the season. And after another player was added to the list - Utah teammate Donovan Mitchell - and another day of meetings, Silver set a hopeful, but realistic tone.

Speaking on NBAonTNT, Silver provided some hope that the season could resume in a month. But he also admitted when asked if the season could be completely over, “Of course it’s possible. I just don’t know more at this point.”

As other leagues and college tournaments, including most notably the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, followed the example the NBA set, shutting down on Thursday, Silver admitted that there is just so much that we don’t know right now.

“I think we’re at the point now that this has been declared a pandemic,” Silver said. “And it’s virtually impossible to contain it. It’s going to be widespread and the NBA community is not immune and so it’s going to spread throughout our community as well.”

Silver said that he had spent the two days in conference calls with the NBA’s Board of Governors, consulting with experts including Vivek Murthy, the former Surgeon General of the United States. He said that even Wednesday there was uncertainty whether it would be necessary to empty the arenas as a public health matter.

“In the two full board meetings I had yesterday and today not one team raised the issue of money,” Silver said. “The entire discussion was about the safety and health of the players, the community around our teams. This hiatus will most likely be at least 30 days. We don’t know enough to be more specific than that. Then the question becomes is there a protocol, with or without fans, to resume games.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But that decision has now been taken out of the NBA’s hands in many places, including New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday morning that gatherings of more than 500 people would be banned for the foreseeable future. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio then declared a state of emergency and added that venues like Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center could be vacant for as long as six months.

“The last 24 hours have been very, very sobering,” de Blasio told reporters at a press conference. “Yesterday morning seems like a long time ago. We got a lot of information in the course of a day yesterday and a lot changed then, then last night it just seemed the world turned upside down in the course of just a few hours.”

The Madison Square Garden Company issued a statement saying, “We support Governor Cuomo’s decision and starting tomorrow night, our New York venues will only host events that adhere to the Governor’s very clear parameters. This is a fluid situation and we will be back with further details when available.”

In a statement from NYCB LIVE home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, said, “NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and their partners are following the Governor’s call to restrict group gatherings amid COVID-19 concerns. The health and safety of our patrons and staff is our foremost priority.”

The Knicks provided no updates on their status, but the New York Times’ Marc Stein tweeted, “The NBA has notified its teams that all players are advised to stay in their home markets, remain home as much as possible and that teams are not allowed to hold group practices, meetings or workouts through at least March 16

“The NBA, league sources say, has also asked team doctors and athletic trainers to check in at least once a day with players on their health status and use a “one player, one coach, one basket” rule if multiple players are working out at the same time in team practice facilities.”

ESPN reported that in a team conference call Lakers players were told they could conduct individual one-on-one workouts at the team facility - but that the team would schedule the workouts so that players did not come in contact with each other during this time.

Love giving $100G to Cleveland arena workers

Cavaliers star forward Kevin Love is committing $100,000 toward helping arena workers in Cleveland who were impacted by the shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, The Associated Press reports. Love announced his intentions to make the donation through the Kevin Love Fund on Instagram.

Love, who has been very open about his struggles with anxiety, said he appreciates how the outbreak can be “extremely overwhelming” to people and that the suspension of the NBA season has caused a “sudden life shift” for workers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — home of the Cavs. The team announced plans to financially help staff during the interruption.

Earlier, arena CEO Len Komorwski said despite the cancellation of the Mid-American Conference tournament that employees will be paid as if the event was held.