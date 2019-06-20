Scenes from the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center.

Duke's RJ Barrett, center, talks to Zion Williamson, as Oregon's Bol Bol, back, looks elsewhere before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Duke's Zion Williamson, right, leaves the stage after a group photo with other prospects before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Duke's Zion Williamson, left, and RJ Barrett, speak before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Oregon's Bol Bol smiles before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Duke's RJ Barrett talks to Spike Lee, right, before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Duke's Zion Williamson greets fans as he is introduced during the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Japan's Rui Hachimura, center, of Gonzaga, poses for photographs with loved ones as he is introduced during the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Duke's Zion Williamson, right, poses for photographs with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected by the New Orleans Pelicans as the first pick during the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Murray State's Ja Morant, right, is greeted by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the second pick in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019.

RJ Barrett, right, poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the third pick overall by the Knicks in Thursday's NBA Draft in Brooklyn.

Duke's RJ Barrett shows off a jersey after being selected as the third pick overall by the Knicks during the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019.

North Carolina's Coby White walks onstage after the Chicago Bulls selected him as the seventh overall in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Texas' Jaxson Hayes walks onstage after the Atlanta Hawks selected him as the eighth overall pick in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Duke's RJ Barrett responds to questions during a news interview after being selected as the third pick overall by the Knicks during the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver poses for photographs with Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver after the Phoenix Suns selected him as the sixth pick overall in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019.