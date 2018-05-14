NBA draft lottery 2018 odds

Will tanking pay off? The NBA’s bottom-dwellers will find out Tuesday night at this year’s NBA draft lottery.

The Phoneix Suns have the best odds to earn the top pick with a 25 percent chance. With the NBA’s ninth-worst record, the Knicks have a 1.7 percent at the top pick and a 6.1 percent chance at a top-3 selection.

The Nets would’ve had a 2.8 percent chance at the top pick, but their 2018 pick was included in the infamous 2013 trade with the Boston Celtics for Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry. That pick now belongs to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The event airs live Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Here are the odds for each team in this year’s NBA draft lottery.

1. Phoenix Suns (21-61)

No. 1 pick: 25 percent | Top-3 pick:64.2 percent

2. Memphis Grizzlies (22-60)

No. 1 pick: 19.9 percent | Top-3 pick:55.8 percent

3. Dallas Mavericks (24-58)

No. 1 pick: 13.8 percent | Top-3 pick: 42.6 percent

4. Atlanta Hawks (24-58)

No. 1 pick: 13.7 percent | Top-3 pick: 42.6 percent

5. Orlando Magic (25-57)

No. 1 pick: 8.8 percent | Top-3 pick: 29.1 percent

6. Chicago Bulls (27-55)

No. 1 pick: 5.3 percent | Top-3 pick:18.3 percent

7. Sacramento Kings (27-55)

No. 1 pick: 5.3 percent | Top-3 pick: 18.3 percent

8. Cleveland Cavaliers via Brooklyn Nets (28-54)

No. 1 pick: 2.8 percent | Top-3 pick:9.9 percent

9. New York Knicks (29-53)

No. 1 pick: 1.7 percent | Top-3 pick: 6.1 percent

10. Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics via L.A. Lakers (35-47)*

No. 1 pick: 1.1 percent | Top-3 pick: 4.0 percent

11. Charlotte Hornets (36-46)

No. 1 pick: 0.8 percent | Top-3 pick: 2.9 percent

12. L.A. Clippers via Detroit Pistons (39-43)**

No. 1 pick: 0.7 percent | Top-3 pick:2.5 percent

13. L.A. Clippers (42-40)

No. 1 pick: 0.6 percent | Top-3 pick: 2.2 percent

14. Denver Nuggets (46-36)

No. 1 pick: 0.5 percent | Top-3 pick: 1.8 percent

*The Celtics will receive the selection if it falls between picks No. 2 and No. 5, otherwise the 76ers will receive the pick.

**The Pistons will retain the selection if it falls between picks No. 1 and No. 4.