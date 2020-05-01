TODAY'S PAPER
SportsBasketball

NBA postpones draft lottery, combine as season remains in limbo

NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum gets ready to

NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum gets ready to announce the order of the picks during the NBA basketball draft lottery Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Chicago.  Credit: AP/Nuccio DiNuzzo

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
The NBA officially announced that the NBA Draft Lottery and the NBA Draft Combine, both scheduled for later this month in Chicago, have been postponed. 

It was a formality with the lottery schedule in less than three weeks, May 19, the combine to follow from May 21-24, and still no decision on resuming the season.

In a statement, the NBA said that more information on each event will be shared at a later date as the league continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials. The NBA Draft was set for June 17 and that has not been postponed yet, but unless the season is canceled, that would likely be moved, too.

The draft lottery cannot be run until the final regular-season records for each of the non-playoff teams are established; the records determine the odds and most of the positions in the draft lottery.

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

