NBA Draft: 76ers take Villanova’s Mikal Bridges, son of team’s VP of HR . . . then trade him to the Suns

Before learning of trade, Bridges said, “It’s a great feeling to get picked by the 76ers.”

Villanova's Mikal Bridges is greeted by friends and family after he was picked 10th overall by the 76ers during the first round of the NBA draft at Barclays Center on Thursday. Photo Credit: AP / Kevin Hagen

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
They say you can’t pick your family, and on Thursday, the Sixers took that literally.

The Sixers selected Mikal Bridges — the son of their vice president of human resources, Tyneeha Rivers — 10th in the NBA Draft, and about an hour after Rivers exclaimed her excitement that her son was “coming home,” he was traded to the Suns.

With Brett Brown at the helm after the resignation of Bryan Colangelo, the Sixers initially chose Bridges. Villanova, his college team, plays at the Wells Fargo Center. He had already met Brown. Bridges conducted his news press conference under the guise of joining the Sixers . . . until he was informed after it was over that he had been traded to Phoenix.

“It’s a great feeling to get picked by the Sixers. Just watching them, especially this year, growing up watching them, going to games when I was young,” he said, shortly before an NBA official handed him a Suns cap. “My Mom working there, went to Villanova right around the corner, played in Wells Fargo throughout the whole year this year, it’s just truly a blessing . . . I didn’t know where I was going to go.”

Turns out, at that point, he still didn’t.

