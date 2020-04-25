While there remains no plan to resume the season, the NBA is allowing teams to begin reopening practice facilities to players in areas which have announced a loosening of the stay-at-home restrictions.

The league suspended the season on March 12 and briefly allowed players to use the practice facilities to continue working out. But the NBA ordered teams to close the facilities on March 19 as the contagious dangers of the virus became more alarming.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the teams will be allowed to reopen facilities starting Friday. Players in states such as Georgia, which has already changed the stay-at-home policy, will be able to work out - although the league will still prohibit group workouts and organized team activities.

When the players were allowed to work out in the wake of the suspension of the season cautions were taken to keep players working with just a trainer and not with other players.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has asserted that no decision on the status of the current season will be made before May 1 - and he has clarified that he did not mean a decision will be announced that, simply that one won’t come before then. While even states like New York have pointed to a downturn from the peak of the virus, there remains no clear idea of when the league would be able to resume play, even in arenas without fans.

With the season shut down players were allowed to leave the cities they play in and be with family at home. For example, the Knicks saw R.J. Barrett head to Orlando while Mitchell Robinson and Elfrid Payton went home to Louisiana.

According to the ESPN report, players who are able to travel to facilities that are allowed to open would be able to use the opened team facilities. The Knicks practice facility is in Westchester County, which has been one of the hardest hit areas. Just as the Knicks players have hosted offseason pickup games in New York, the Knicks and Nets players would be able to use the facilities near them if the restrictions are loosened.