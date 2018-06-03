OAKLAND — Coming off their Game 1 scare, the Warriors put their thrilling Western Conference finals win over the Rockets behind them and got down to the business of finishing the job in the NBA Finals. They jumped on the Cavaliers and never let up on their way to a 122-103 Game 2 victory that put the prospect of a sweep back into play.

The Warriors broke it open with a dominant fourth quarter as Steph Curry scored 13 points in a 21-10 run that pushed the Warriors’ lead to 111-93. He was 4 of 4 from three-point range in that stretch, including a 28-foot desperation heave that barely beat the shot clock before it swished and a corner three that turned into a four-point play when he was fouled.

After playing the first 43 minutes of the game, Cavaliers superstar LeBron James finally sat down with victory out of reach, He was one rebound short of a triple-double with 29 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists, but that represented a major win for a Golden State defense that gave him 51 points in Game 1. The Cavs also got 22 points and 10 rebounds from Kevin Love and 15 points from George Hill.

Curry wound up scoring 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and added eight assists. He had an NBA Finals single-game record nine threes. The Warriors also got 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists from Kevin Durant, 20 points from Klay Thompson and 12 from JaVale McGee on 6-for-6 shooting. They shot 58.0 percent from the field and held the Cavs to 40.9 percent.

Following his team’s Game 1 overtime win, Warriors coach Steve Kerr admitted they were lucky to pull it out after allowing James became the sixth in history to score 50 points in the Finals and the first to lose while doing so. He vowed a more forceful defensive presence for Game 2.

“We didn’t make him work hard enough,” Kerr said of James. “Everything was smooth sailing for him. I thought our defense was subpar . . . We’ve got to put more pressure on him. We can’t just sit back and let him pick us apart.”

When the game began, the Warriors set an aggressive tone all right, but it began at the offensive end. They made their first seven shots, including six layups or dunks to jump to an early 15-6 lead. That determination to attack the basket carried over to the defensive end, too.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After that initial burst, the Cavs never got closer than four points in the first half and trailed by as much as 15 points before settling for a 59-46 halftime deficit. They shot only 34.8 percent in the first half. James had a very respectable line of 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, but the Warriors succeeded in turning him into more of a facilitator than a scorer.

At the offensive end, the Warriors hot start translated into 65.2 percent shooting in the first quarter, and they still were at 59.5 percent at halftime as Curry led the way with 16 first-half points. They seized control midway through the second with a 17-6 run to build a 51-38 lead, making seven of 11 shots during that span.

The third quarter is where the Warriors have been making a habit of blowing games open during these playoffs. But not this time. The Cavs crept as close as five points and actually won the period thanks to 13 points from Love, but a late Warriors surge restored a 90-80 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

James opened the final period with a three to cut the margin to seven points, but Curry, who was fighting through a 6-for-20 shooting effort to that point, responded with back-to-back threes to start the Warriors clinching 21-10 run.