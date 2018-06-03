NBA Finals Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Warriors

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 3, 2018, at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series, 1-0.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, left, is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, left, is defended by Golden State Warriors forward David West during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James' eye is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, bottom, is helped off the floor by teammates during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) is helped off the floor by teammates during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (34) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill (3) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gestures during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, is surrounded by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver, left, forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) and forward LeBron James during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center left, is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver, left, forward LeBron James, center right, and forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, right, passes the ball as he is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, center rear, and forward Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, rear, reacts as he talks to referee Derrick Stafford (9) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts next to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue gestures during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, center, shoots over Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) and guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, right, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, bottom, dribbles against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, bottom, and forward Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dunks over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, center, drives against Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell, left, forward Kevon Looney, right, and guard Shaun Livingston (34) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Carlos Santana performs the national anthem before Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a call during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.