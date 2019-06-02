NBA Finals Game 2: Warriors vs. Raptors

See photos from Game 2 of the NBA Finals, featuring the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors, from Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (14) pressures Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) as he drives down court during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) looks on as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) makes a pass during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) goes down on a shot as Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) eyes the ball against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney, back center, during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) drives to the net as Golden State Warriors forward Jonas Jerebko (21) defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors centerMarc Gasol (33) battles for the ball against Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) makes a pass under pressure from Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell (24) reacts after a slam dunk next to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (34) dunks the ball as Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) looks on during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) eyes the ball against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney, back center, as Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie (28) swipes for it during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) goes down after failing to secure a loose ball from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30), forward Alfonzo McKinnie (28) and center Kevon Looney (5) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) defends as Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks to move the ball up court during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) eyes the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) looks for the pass under pressure from Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) and teammate Kawhi Leonard (2)during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, left, slam-dunks the ball past Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (34) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) drives to the net under pressure from Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) drives to the net against Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and teammate Fred VanVleet (23) celebrate a point against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the net past Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala, center, during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Former President Barack Obama waves to the crowd during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (33) looks for a pass as Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) guards during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Former President Barack Obama looks up during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is fouled as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) look on during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and teammate Jonas Jerebko (21) look on as the ball bounces away from Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto.