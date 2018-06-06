NBA Finals Game 3: Warriors vs. Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series, 2-0.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' Jeff Green during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue shouts instructions during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, looks up at a replay during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James looks to pass the ball as Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, and Kevin Durgant defend during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James is fouled by Golden State Warriors' Jordan Bell during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, left, and Stephen Curry celebrate during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr., left, shoots next to Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill goes to the basket as Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant defends during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Golden State Warriors guards Klay Thompson, right, and Stephen Curry (30) tie up Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson is defended by Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala, left, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, right, during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr encourages his team during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James is defended by Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry in the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up before Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday in Cleveland.