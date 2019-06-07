TODAY'S PAPER
NBA Finals Game 4: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

See photos from Game 4 of the NBA Finals, featuring the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors, on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. 

Photo Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, left, defends a shot by Golden State Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard watches as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green passes the ball during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, middle, is defended by Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol and guard Kyle Lowry during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala and forward Draymond Green steal the ball from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol, left, is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Alfonzo McKinnie during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard battles Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and center Kevon Looney for the ball during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, right, gestures next to his wife Nicole Curran before Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry defends Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

Mark Jackson, left, and Jeff Van Gundy talk before Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, middle, drives between Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, left, and center Kevon Looney during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Golden State Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie, left, and Stephen Curry defend against Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol in the first quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, middle, and assistant Mike Brown, left, talk with center DeMarcus Cousins during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, foreground, shoots in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, bottom, is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, top right, and center DeMarcus Cousins during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, bottom, is defended by Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka, right, shoots over Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, top left, and forward Andre Iguodala Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard shoots against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard shoots between Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, left, and center Kevon Looney during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

