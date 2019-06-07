See photos from Game 4 of the NBA Finals, featuring the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors, on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, left, defends a shot by Golden State Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard watches as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green passes the ball during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, middle, is defended by Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol and guard Kyle Lowry during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala and forward Draymond Green steal the ball from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol, left, is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Alfonzo McKinnie during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard battles Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and center Kevon Looney for the ball during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, right, gestures next to his wife Nicole Curran before Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry defends Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Mark Jackson, left, and Jeff Van Gundy talk before Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, middle, drives between Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, left, and center Kevon Looney during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Golden State Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie, left, and Stephen Curry defend against Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol in the first quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, middle, and assistant Mike Brown, left, talk with center DeMarcus Cousins during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, foreground, shoots in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, bottom, is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, top right, and center DeMarcus Cousins during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, bottom, is defended by Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka, right, shoots over Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, top left, and forward Andre Iguodala Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard shoots against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.