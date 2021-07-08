TODAY'S PAPER
Basketball

NBA Finals: Suns beat Bucks to take 2-0 series lead

Suns forward Mikal Bridges celebrates with guard Chris

Suns forward Mikal Bridges celebrates with guard Chris Paul after the Suns defeated the Bucks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

By The Associated Press
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have never been closer to an NBA title.

Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and the Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 series lead.

The Suns surged ahead late in the first half, withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo's all-around effort to bring the Bucks back, and walked off winners again as fans swung orange rally towels all around them.

Antetokounmpo finished with 42 points and 12 rebounds in his second game back after missing two games because of a hyperextended left knee.

The Suns never even had a lead in the NBA Finals until their 118-105 victory in Game 1. They dropped the first two games in both 1976 and 1993, their only other appearances, and didn’t win more than two games in either series.

They've already got two this time and will go after a third Sunday in Milwaukee, which will host the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

