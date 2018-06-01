OAKLAND, Calif. — LeBron James did everything thing he could to disprove the notion his Cavaliers were mismatched against the defending champion Warriors, scoring 51 points to push Game 1 of the NBA Finals to overtime Thursday night at Oracle Arena. It was the eighth game of at least 40 points by James in the playoffs, but it wasn’t enough as J.R. Smith’s mistake on the final play of regulation cost the Cavs a shot at stealing Game 1.

The Warriors scored the first nine points of overtime and surrendered just two foul shots to James to pull away for a 124-114 victory. The ending was marred by a shoving incident between Tristan Thompson of the Cavs and Draymond Green of the Warriors for which Thompson was ejected.

The Warriors gained a 100-94 lead with 4:37 left to play in regulation on consecutive threes by Green and Stephen Curry. But their firepower didn’t blunt James’ determination. He scored seven points in a 10-3 run, including a three-point play that gave the Cavs a 104-102 lead with 50.8 seconds left.

The Warriors regained a 107-106 lead on a three-point play by Curry with 23.5 seconds to go, but with 4.7 seconds left, the Cavs’ George Hill was fouled by Klay Thompson. He made the first to tie it at 107 but missed the second. Smith rebounded for the Cavs but dribbled toward halfcourt — apparently thinking the Cavs had the lead and the game was over. Instead, the game was going to overtime, where the Cavs were outscored by the Warriors, 17-7.

James made 19 of 32 shots and added eight rebounds and eight assists to his scoring and got a 21-point boost from Kevin Love, who was cleared through concussion protocol to start the series opener. Cavs center Tristan Thompson was ejected with 2.6 seconds left after a shoving match with the Warriors’ Green.

Curry topped the Warriors with 29 points and added nine assists, Durant totaled 26 points and nine boards, and Klay Thompson scored 24 points. Game 2 is Sunday night.

Going into Game 1, the Cavs’ newcomers and the rest of their supporting cast knew they had been panned by critics as “The Other Guys,” the ones James had to strap to his broad back and carry to this point. They ignored it, producing a strong first half that showed they came to compete, leading by as much as 11 at 51-40 midway through the second period. James scored 24, and Love chipped in 12 first-half points.

But the Warriors finished the opening half on a 16-5 run to forge a 56-all tie. The last basket in that stretch was a buzzer-beating three from about 37 feet by Curry, who posed and soaked in the home crowd’s celebratory outburst. No doubt, they were anticipating the sort of explosive third-quarter performance that has characterized the Warriors’ postseason.

In that sense, the Warriors’ 10-3 burst to open the second half was no surprise. Durant started it with a jumper, and then JaVale McGee, a surprise second-half starter, forced a turnover by James that led to a layup by Green at the other end. The Warriors suddenly were back in their comfort zone.

But the excitement evaporated when McGee missed an uncontested, point-blank dunk as the Cavs came back to tie it at 68 on three by James from the top of the arc with 5:26 left in the third quarter. The Warriors had a 9-2 burst near the end of the quarter with consecutive dunks by Kevon Looney and Durant for an 84-77 lead that shrank by a point at the end of the third quarter.

By Warriors standards, that was a modest third-quarter effort that allowed the Cavs a chance to win heading to the fourth. When James kissed a layup high off the glass to give the Cavs a 92-91 lead with 7:31 left to reach the 40-point plateau, it was game on.