CLEVELAND — Kevin Durant was a good 10 feet behind the three-point line when he decided to try and deliver the dagger shot in the final minute of the game. He had hit from just about everywhere, so it was hardly a surprise when the ball fell through the net.

Quicken Loans Arena was in stunned silence.

Durant finished with 43 points to lead the Warriors to a come-from-behind 110-102 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night. The Warriors are in command, up 3-0 in the series, and can capture their second straight title and third in four years with their next victory.

Game 4 is Friday here. No NBA team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit in the playoffs, so it’s possible LeBron James could be playing his final game as a Cavalier Friday. He can be a free agent this summer, and there already are rumors he will leave for the Lakers, 76ers or Rockets.

This was a disheartening loss for the Cavaliers. They led by 13 in the first half. James finished with a triple-double and got plenty of offensive help. Making it an even more difficult loss to take was Stephen Curry struggled for most of the night. He shot just 3-for-16 and missed his first nine three-pointers.

But Curry connected on his only three of the night with 2:38 left, giving the Warriors a 101-97 lead. It was 103-100 when Durant knocked down the three-pointer that gave Golden State a six-point lead and essentially clinched the game with 49.8 seconds left.

Durant shot 15-for-23, grabbed 13 rebounds and passed for seven assists. Curry scored 11.

James ended up with 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Kevin Love added 20 and 13 rebounds. Rodney Hood, who hadn’t been in the Cavaliers’ rotation, scored 15 points off the bench.

This was the third straight year the Cavaliers hosted Game 3 of the Finals against the Warriors trailing 0-2. Like last year, they’re down 0-3. They lost in five games last year.

But the Cavaliers looked like a team on a mission at the start of the game. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said they would be more physical, and on the Warriors’ first play, J.R. Smith committed a hard foul on Draymond Green.

Cleveland was the aggressor on both ends. The Cavaliers jumped out to a 16-4 lead just 4:03 into the game. It was extra effort that led to those points, including a steal in the backcourt and lay-in by Love.

The highlight was James throwing the ball off the backboard and then retrieving it and throwing it down.

The Warriors eventually got going despite Curry having as many fouls as points in the first quarter (two). Durant got hot, and made all four of his shots and free throws, and scored 13 points in the quarter that ended with Cleveland up 29-28.

But the Cavaliers were able to get some separation again in the second quarter, as James got far more help than Durant. Durant scored 24 points in the first half; the rest of the Warriors totaled 28.

The Cavaliers went ahead 50-37 after a Love three-pointer. He finished the half with 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Warriors cut it to 58-52 at halftime as Durant scored nine of their last 15.

The other Warriors’ All-Stars couldn’t get in any rhythm. Curry shot 1-for-8 in the first half, Klay Thompson was 2-for-7 and Green 1-for-3. Both Curry and Green spent the final two-plus minutes of the half on the bench with three fouls.

Curry remained mostly invisible in the third, scoring two points on foul shots. But JaVale McGee gave Golden State a lift and Durant stayed hot. McGee scored eight of Golden State’s first 13 points in the third, helping the Warriors to their first lead of the game.

The Warriors went up by as many as five on three different occasions, and led 83-81 after three, a fortunate spot considering Curry was a non-factor. He was 1-for-11 overall and 0-for-7 from three at that point.