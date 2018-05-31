TODAY'S PAPER
NBA Finals Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Warriors

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Golden State Warriors hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates during
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant reacts after
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a call during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates in
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) is defended
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots a
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots a 3-point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts during the
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, drives against
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, drives against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates in front of fans after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, bottom, is helped
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, bottom, is helped off the floor by forward Jeff Green (32) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell (2) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks
Photo Credit: AP / Ezra Shaw

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, bottom, remains
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, bottom, remains on the floor next to Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, right, drives
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, right, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, drives against
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, drives against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson, foreground, loses the
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson, foreground, loses the ball in front of Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) blocks a
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) dunks
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is helped
Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is helped off the floor during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

