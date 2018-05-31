NBA Finals Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Warriors

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a call during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots a 3-point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, drives against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates in front of fans after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, bottom, is helped off the floor by forward Jeff Green (32) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell (2) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, bottom, remains on the floor next to Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, right, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, drives against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson, foreground, loses the ball in front of Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.