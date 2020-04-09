TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
50° Good Morning
SportsBasketball

Trae Young, Chris Paul headline NBA's game of HORSE on ESPN

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young directs a play

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young directs a play against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center on Dec. 21, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

There are times that the NBA game seems like a game of HORSE, with players tossing up improbable, can-you-top-this shots. And that will be the next game we see some of them playing.

The NBA announced that a lineup of current and former players as well as WNBA players will compete in the shooting competition beginning Sunday night and airing on ESPN. The eight-player field will include current NBA players Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta’s Trae Young, Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul and Utah’s Mike Conley Jr. Former players Paul Pierce and Chauncey Billups are in, as well as Tamika Catchings, who was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame this week and Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley.

The event will be sponsored by State Farm, which will donate more than $200,000 in support of Coronavirus Relief Efforts.

The rumors of the event were already backed up by comments on Twitter from players about participating. Young tweeted, “Absolutely no dunking,” which got a tears of joy emoji response from LaVine, and then Young followed it with, “Halfcourt shots only.”

Young got part of his wish. Dunking is prohibited in the competition.

The tournament will begin this Sunday at 7 p.m. with players matching shots against each other in a single-elimination competition from their respective, isolated home courts. The participants are divided into two groups with Young facing Billups, Catchings taking on Conley Jr., LaVine against Pierce and Paul battling Quigley. The winner of the Young and Conley Jr. matchups will face off in a semifinal with the other two meeting on the other side of the bracket. The semifinals and championship round will be televised on Thursday, April 16.

A coin toss at the start of each game will determine who shoots first, with the more senior player calling heads or tails.  Players must describe each shot attempt, specifying the type of score they intend to make before taking a shot, such as a bank shot or swish. The first player in each game to accumulate the letters “H-O-R-S-E” after failing to match five shots is eliminated.

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Hofstra athletic director Rick Cole Jr. at basketball Cole family adjusts to new normal with backyard volleyball
Rutgers guard Arella Guirantes against Northwestern on Dec. LI's Guirantes to return to Rutgers for senior season
Team USA's Sue Bird celebrates after winning the LI's Bird eyes another WNBA season and fifth Olympic gold
A goal sits on the empty ice prior Lack of skating during NHL pause is a big concern
Mets pitcher Steven Matz during a spring training Matz: 'It's kind of scary' when he hears about COVID-19 in NY
Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu shoots in the first WNBA mock draft 2020
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search