There are times that the NBA game seems like a game of HORSE, with players tossing up improbable, can-you-top-this shots. And that will be the next game we see some of them playing.

The NBA announced that a lineup of current and former players as well as WNBA players will compete in the shooting competition beginning Sunday night and airing on ESPN. The eight-player field will include current NBA players Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta’s Trae Young, Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul and Utah’s Mike Conley Jr. Former players Paul Pierce and Chauncey Billups are in, as well as Tamika Catchings, who was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame this week and Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley.

The event will be sponsored by State Farm, which will donate more than $200,000 in support of Coronavirus Relief Efforts.

The rumors of the event were already backed up by comments on Twitter from players about participating. Young tweeted, “Absolutely no dunking,” which got a tears of joy emoji response from LaVine, and then Young followed it with, “Halfcourt shots only.”

Young got part of his wish. Dunking is prohibited in the competition.

The tournament will begin this Sunday at 7 p.m. with players matching shots against each other in a single-elimination competition from their respective, isolated home courts. The participants are divided into two groups with Young facing Billups, Catchings taking on Conley Jr., LaVine against Pierce and Paul battling Quigley. The winner of the Young and Conley Jr. matchups will face off in a semifinal with the other two meeting on the other side of the bracket. The semifinals and championship round will be televised on Thursday, April 16.

A coin toss at the start of each game will determine who shoots first, with the more senior player calling heads or tails. Players must describe each shot attempt, specifying the type of score they intend to make before taking a shot, such as a bank shot or swish. The first player in each game to accumulate the letters “H-O-R-S-E” after failing to match five shots is eliminated.