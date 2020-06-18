TODAY'S PAPER
NBA lays off about 100 employees in advance of season restart

Basketballs sit on court in the first half

Basketballs sit on court in the first half of an NBA game on Dec.14, 2015, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
While the NBA readies to resume the season suspended by the coronavirus COVID-19, the league laid off approximately 100 employees this week.

First reported by MorningConsult.com Thursday night, which obtained a copy of the letter in which NBA Chief Human Resources Officer Eric Hutcherson wrote the league was undergoing a reduction in force and restructuring of operations within select departments

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement, “We are restructuring certain functions at the league office to better align with changes in our business, particularly around digital media, and be well-positioned for future growth.”

The league will be bringing 22 teams to Orlando in mid-July to begin a training camp with games beginning July 30. The league shut down after games of March 11.

