NBA lays off about 100 employees in advance of season restart

While the NBA readies to resume the season suspended by the coronavirus COVID-19, the league laid off approximately 100 employees this week.

First reported by MorningConsult.com Thursday night, which obtained a copy of the letter in which NBA Chief Human Resources Officer Eric Hutcherson wrote the league was undergoing a reduction in force and restructuring of operations within select departments

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement, “We are restructuring certain functions at the league office to better align with changes in our business, particularly around digital media, and be well-positioned for future growth.”

The league will be bringing 22 teams to Orlando in mid-July to begin a training camp with games beginning July 30. The league shut down after games of March 11.