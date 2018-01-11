NBA in London: Celtics vs. 76ers

TODAY'S PAPER
The NBA heads across the ocean for a matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday at the O2 Arena in London.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics holds
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics holds off Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Wilfried Zaha of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace and Steve Parish, Chairman of Crystal Palace attend the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England. 

Soccer player for Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne,
Photo Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Soccer player for Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne, center, attends an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9315436g) Jadlen
Photo Credit: OLIVER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/OLIVER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Jadlen Brown (R) of the Boston Celtics competes for the ball against Ben Simmons (L) of the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA Basketball match Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 11 January 2018. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Chris Eubank Jr.
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Chris Eubank Jr. attends the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England.

Boston Celtics forward-center Al Horford, right, is guarded
Photo Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Boston Celtics forward-center Al Horford, right, is guarded by Philadelphia 76ers guard Jerryd Bayless during an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. 

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, right, is guarded
Photo Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, right, is guarded by Philadelphia 76ers guard-forward Ben Simmons during an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Kyrie Irving #11
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics takes on Jerryd Bayless #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Aron Baynes #46
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Aron Baynes #46 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket during the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Marcos Alonso of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Marcos Alonso of Chelsea attends the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9315436h) Atletico
Photo Credit: OLIVER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/OLIVER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Atletico Madrid player Antoine Griezmann (L) and Arsenal player Alexandre Lacazette (R) attend the NBA Basketball match Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 11 January 2018. 

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, and Boston Celtics'
Photo Credit: AP/Simon Cooper

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, and Boston Celtics' Aron Bynes in action during the NBA London Game 2018 at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday Jan. 11, 2018.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Eden Hazard of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Eden Hazard of Chelsea attends the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England.

Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes, left, goes down
Photo Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes, left, goes down during an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Eden Hazard of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Mandatory Credit: Photo by WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9315436j) Marcus
Photo Credit: OLIVER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/OLIVER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Marcus Morris (L) of the Boston Celtics competes for the ball against Ben Simmons (R) of the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA Basketball match Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 11 January 2018. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Sir Alex Ferguson
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

Sir Alex Ferguson during the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Kyrie Irving #11
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Mandatory Credit: Photo by WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9315436i) Al
Photo Credit: OLIVER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/OLIVER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Al Horford (L) of the Boston Celtics competes for the ball against Jerryd Bayless (R) of the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA Basketball match Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 11 January 2018.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Hector Bellerin of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal (L) talks with Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal (r) and Julian Draxler of Paris Saint-Germain during the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Sir Bradley Wiggins
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

Sir Bradley Wiggins and his son during the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England. 

