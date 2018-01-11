NBA in London: Celtics vs. 76ers

The NBA heads across the ocean for a matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday at the O2 Arena in London.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics holds off Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace and Steve Parish, Chairman of Crystal Palace attend the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England.

Soccer player for Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne, center, attends an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

Jadlen Brown (R) of the Boston Celtics competes for the ball against Ben Simmons (L) of the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA Basketball match Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 11 January 2018.

Chris Eubank Jr. attends the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England.

Boston Celtics forward-center Al Horford, right, is guarded by Philadelphia 76ers guard Jerryd Bayless during an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, right, is guarded by Philadelphia 76ers guard-forward Ben Simmons during an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics takes on Jerryd Bayless #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England.

Aron Baynes #46 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket during the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England.

Marcos Alonso of Chelsea attends the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England.

Atletico Madrid player Antoine Griezmann (L) and Arsenal player Alexandre Lacazette (R) attend the NBA Basketball match Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 11 January 2018.

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, and Boston Celtics' Aron Bynes in action during the NBA London Game 2018 at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday Jan. 11, 2018.

Eden Hazard of Chelsea attends the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England.

Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes, left, goes down during an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

Eden Hazard of Chelsea attends the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England.

Marcus Morris (L) of the Boston Celtics competes for the ball against Ben Simmons (R) of the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA Basketball match Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 11 January 2018.

Sir Alex Ferguson during the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics holds off Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England.

Al Horford (L) of the Boston Celtics competes for the ball against Jerryd Bayless (R) of the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA Basketball match Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 11 January 2018.

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal (L) talks with Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal (r) and Julian Draxler of Paris Saint-Germain during the NBA game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at The O2 Arena on January 11, 2018 in London, England.