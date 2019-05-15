NBA mock draft of lottery picks

Now that we know the order for the June 20 NBA Draft, the clarity that usually comes remains clouded by the potential league-shifting trade of Anthony Davis. But here's a first look at who could land where in the draft.

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, Duke

The Pelicans entered the draft as the most talked about trade partner heading into the summer with Anthony Davis the potential prize for anyone who got the top pick and were willing to package Williamson. But they jumped to the top spot and can bring in the explosive 6-7 forward as the marketing bonanza the struggling franchise needs. Davis still likely wants out though.

2. Memphis Grizzlies: R.J. Barrett, Duke

It has seemed set in stone in recent weeks that Ja Morant will follow Williamson as the next best thing, but some NBA team officials believe when teams work out the potential picks, Barrett, who entered his freshman season as the presumed top pick in the draft, will ascend again.

3. New York Knicks: Ja Morant, Murray State

The Knicks would be thrilled to get either Barrett or Morant, in need of help at nearly every position. While Barrett may better fill a need at shooting guard, Morant is an electric talent. The slightly built point guard possesses great athleticism, scoring ability and passing instincts. This also is the first spot where Davis trade rumors will begin. If Barrett is still here in this spot he certainly would be an appealing piece to reunite with Williamson.

4. Los Angeles Lakers: Darius Garland, Vanderbilt

Jumping up from No. 11, the Lakers certainly will renew their efforts to land Davis in a deal, but Garland is an intriguing prospect who has steadily risen in scouts' eyes this year. Similar in size to Morant, the freshman point guard is a different player - maybe a better shooter and defender while less explosive.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers, De'Andre Hunter, Virginia

A well-rounded forward from the national champions, the 6-foot-8 sophomore Hunter already is an elite defensive talent and showed off his offensive skills in the NCAA final when he scored 27 points. An efficient scorer, he has to expand his arsenal.

6. Phoenix Suns: Coby White, UNC

It’s hard to imagine the Suns, who have been dreadful, drafting for need, but they really need a point guard. White will be the best available at this spot.

7. Chicago Bulls: Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

If he was at Duke, we might be looking at Culver as a top-three pick. This versatile 6-foot-6 guard has elite athletic ability and steadily rose through his two seasons as he led Texas Tech to the NCAA championship game.

8. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, Duke

Reddish had a confounding freshman season at Duke where he rarely displayed the skills scouts believe will project into an NBA star. But, he has prototypical wing size and still is regarded as an elite shooter - despite shooting just 35.6 percent while playing alongside a cast of star talent. Still, if it comes together, he fits nicely alongside Trae Young.

9. Washington Wizards: Sekou Doumbouya, France

Still a lot to be figured out in Washington with new a front office to come, but the best international prospect is tough to pass up. Playing in the top league in France at just 18 years old, the 6-foot-9 forward is athletic and smooth.

10. Atlanta Hawks (from Mavericks): Jaxson Hayes, Texas

Are we already comparing players to Mitchell Robinson? If so, Hayes fits the mold -- solid shot blocker who is foul prone but figures to grow into his slightly built frame.

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Romeo Langford, Indiana

Nagged by a hand injury through his freshman season, Langford underwent surgery recently. Good size for combo guard with great scoring ability.

12. Charlotte Hornets: Nassir Little, UNC

Highly touted coming out of high school, Little came off the bench for UNC and played sparingly. But physical and tough at 6-foot-6, he still intrigues scouts with his potential.

13. Miami Heat: Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga

He could be a steal this low - and some believe he could even go lower. Hachimura is a raw physical talent who went head to head with Williamson early in the season and led Gonzaga to a win.

14. Boston Celtics (from Kings via 76ers): Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga

Efficient and versatile forward (second only to Williamson in player efficiency rating this season), the 6-foot-8 Clarke fits the Celtics' talent.

Remaining NBA Draft order

15. Detroit Pistons

16. Orlando Magic

17. Brooklyn Nets

18. Indiana Pacers

19. San Antonio Spurs

20. Boston Celtics

21. Oklahoma City Thunder

22. Boston Celtics

23. Utah Jazz

24. Philadelphia 76ers

25. Portland Trail Blazers

26. Cleveland Cavaliers

27. Brooklyn Nets

28. Golden State Warriors

29. San Antonio Spurs

30. Milwaukee Bucks