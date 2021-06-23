NBA mock draft 2021, round 1

First, and maybe most important for the local Knicks fans, as the NBA conducted its Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, with fans and teams sweating out the possibility of losing lottery picks as the ping-pong balls fell, this had nothing to do with you. The Knicks may still trade up with multiple picks this season, but they could relax and enjoy the evening for once.

With the revamped odds in the lottery, it turned out to be a rare night when two of the teams with the highest odds of a top pick ended up going first and second with the Detroit Pistons getting the top overall pick, Houston avoiding giving up their pick by landing No. 2 and Cleveland jumping up a spot to No. 3.

So here is our first, very early, subject to change mock draft leading into the July 29 event.

1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, G, 6-8

Little doubt about this one as Cunningham lived up to all of the preseason hype even through a pandemic-ravaged season. Point guard skills, shooting guard touch and size.

2. Houston Rockets: Evan Mobley, USC, F-C, 7-foot

New age frontcourt player. Rail-thin, but athletic and skilled. He can score, but immediately is the sort of big who can switch onto almost any position.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jalen Green, G League Ignite, G, 6-5

While Mobley dropping might be ideal for the Cavs, even with a backcourt in place, they can’t pass up the chance to get the high-ceiling scorer who lit up the G League this season at age 19.

4. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga, G, 6-4

With Kyle Lowry on the way out, Suggs is a perfect fit, a heady point guard with Jason Kidd comparisons already. Defense, passing and shooting should translate easily into an NBA lineup.

5. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Kuminga, G League Ignite, F, 6-8

Athletic forward fits the needs of the rebuilding Magic, although don’t rule out Alperen Sengun jumping up here as the draft approaches. Kuminga is raw, while Sengun already showed skills.

6. Oklahoma City Thunder: Keon Johnson, Tennessee, G, 6-5

If you are building, why not take a chance on the raw ability of a player such as Johnson? Already a tough defensive stopper with the ability to get to the rim on the other end.

7. Golden State (from Minnesota): Davion Mitchell, Baylor, G, 6-foot

What team will disregard the worries that he is undersized more than the one who has overseen Steph Curry’s rise to a Hall of Fame-bound scorer? Gritty playmaker who plays, yes, bigger than his measurements.

8. Orlando Magic (from Chicago): Alperen Sengun, Turkey, F, 6-10

The Magic could still get their man here thanks to the second lottery pick. The 18-year-old MVP of the Turkish League has skills beyond his age but still has a ways to go and must improve three-point shooting.

9. Sacramento Kings: Franz Wagner, Michigan, F, 6-9

Defensive-ready, Wagner already projects as a three and D wing and would fit nicely with the Kings' young weapons.

10. New Orleans Pelicans: Scottie Barnes, Florida State, G, 6-7

Comparisons to Draymond Green seem like a leap, but he already serves as a multiple-position defender who plays bigger than his size thanks to his strength and toughness. Measured a 7-2 wingspan at the combine.

11. Charlotte Hornets: Jalen Johnson, Duke, F, 6-7

Walked away from the Blue Devils in the pandemic, drawing the ire of Duke fans, but wisely readied himself for the NBA. Possesses finesse for his size with huge hands, but still raw and mistake-prone. Would make an interesting pairing with LaMelo Ball.

12. San Antonio Spurs: Corey Kispert, Gonzaga, G-F, 6-7

Shot 44.4% from three this season and enters the draft as the best shooter available. He can create his own shot, too, and move the ball, but his strength is shooting and teams are hunting that right now.

13. Indiana Pacers: Josh Giddey, Australia, G, 6-8

Interesting playmaking ability for an 18-year-old, but he needs to improve his shooting.

14. Golden State: Moses Moody, Arkansas, G-F, 6-5

Hard-working defender who can shoot from three.

15. Washington Wizards: Kai Jones, Texas, F-C, 6-11

While his athleticism may remind you of Mitchell Robinson, he shot nearly 40% from beyond the arc this season, which could propel him higher as the draft approaches.

16. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Boston): Ziaire Williams, Stanford, G-F, 6-8

Didn’t quite live up to his preseason hype but still showed some of the steady and smooth playmaking for his size that interests scouts.

17. Memphis Grizzlies: Chris Duarte, Oregon, G-F, 6-6

While teams seem dubious of taking older players and he’ll be 24 years old when drafted, his shooting touch (42.4% from three) is hard to resist.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami): Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky, F-C, 6-10

Athletic, if raw, big who should be able to contribute as shot blocker and rim-runner immediately.

19. New York Knicks: James Bouknight, UConn, G, 6-5

Think what Tom Thibodeau likes in his point guards: the ability to get to the rim, size and toughness. You see it all in Bouknight.

20. Atlanta Hawks: Usman Garuba, Real Madrid, F, 6-8

The Hawks have shown they have plenty of scoring, but adding a versatile defender to the likes of Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter would be a nice plus to their mix.

21. New York Knicks (from Dallas): Cam Thomas, LSU, G, 6-4

Do I think the Knicks will keep both first-rounders as well as the No. 32 pick and hand Tom Thibodeau three rookies? I do not. But let’s put a name here anyway. Cam Thomas is strong scorer who ideally looks like a sixth man.

22. Los Angeles Lakers: Jared Butler, Baylor, G, 6-3

A scorer who has become more of a playmaker as he helped lead Baylor to an NCAA title.

23. Houston Rockets (from Portland): Jaden Springer, Tennessee, G, 6-4

Two-way guard with three-point shooting range.

24. Houston Rockets (from Milwaukee): Greg Brown, Texas, F, 6-9

Raw, but versatile defender.

25. Los Angeles Clippers: Sharife Cooper, Auburn, G, 6-1

Slick playmaker who showed he can score, but Cooper still needs to improve range and show he can defend at the next level.

26. Denver Nuggets: Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky, C, 6-10

Shotblocking and rim-running backup for Nikola Jokic could fill a need here.

27. Brooklyn Nets: Tre Mann, Florida, G, 6-5

Shot 40.2% from three this season, but Mann also showed the sort of mid-range and paint ability to score at multiple levels.

28. Philadelphia 76ers: Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois, G, 6-5

Versatile guard who improved as a junior and shot well on limited attempts from long range.

29. Phoenix Suns: Marcus Bagley, Arizona State, F, 6-8

Suns could stay local and nab younger brother of Marvin Bagley.

30. Utah Jazz: Trey Murphy III, Virginia, G-F, 6-9

Never scored 20 points after season-opener, but he's a consistent three-point shooter (43.3%).