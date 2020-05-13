Once the National Basketball Players Association began polling players — unofficially — Tuesday a return to action in some form seemed to move Giannis Antetokounmpo strides closer to it actually happening.

As The Associated Press reported and players quickly took to social media to affirm, there is an overwhelming desire by players to get back on the court. But the question for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league’s players is to figure out the best way to make it happen.

Silver reportedly told players on Friday’s conference call with the rank and file of the league that if a positive COVID-19 test would force play to be shut down then returning to action right now is not a path that the league should pursue. That is an important dose of reality because the contagious nature of the virus presents the risk that teams could lose a player — or multiple players — for a long quarantine in the midst of the schedule. Las Vegas and Orlando have been spots named as possible destinations for an isolated return and Tuesday Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said that professional sports can return to his state this weekend.

Nets’ guard Spencer Dinwiddie, speaking on Yes Network’s “We’re Here,” Wednesday, spoke of his plan — that he had tweeted out earlier during the shutdown, pointing to it as a reasonable option. “Basically, what I was talking about earlier during the COVID situation, I was assuming we would get back to some sense of normalcy. That probably is not going to happen. So, now, they’re kind of talking about this ‘bubble’ concept. With that being said, obviously, it looks like Disney World is a preferred location. That’s what is being floated into the media.

“I don’t know anything more than you guys do in terms of that, but if I were going to do this, I would make it a huge tournament. All 30 teams get in. you have some single-elimination to start and kickoff the playoffs to get you to really the small best-of-three round before you get to the 16 best teams. Then, you play the traditional best-of-seven. The one thing you’re not going to want to do in this kind of environment is to have kind of a cheapened championship.”

A cautionary tale could be seen with the Nippon Baseball League in Japan, which shut down briefly, then returned to play exhibition games without fans and had to shut down again when three players quickly tested positive for the virus. While it was earlier in the pandemic, it tested the appetite for play versus the need for safety.

But it was not just the poll. Yahoo reported Tuesday that eight of the league’s biggest stars — Chris Paul, LeBron James, Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry participated in a private conference call to form a united face for players desiring to return to play. Paul is the president of the players association, although he was the lone member of the NBPA’s nine-player executive board on the call.

Team have begun reopening practice facilities while adhering to strict guidelines set down by the league. By next week more than two-thirds of the teams are expected to have opened their facilities. The Knicks will be one of the few NBA teams not to reopen their practice facility, following the state’s stay-at-home direction.

Silver is still trying to formulate a plan for a way back — or to abandon the season. And teams like the Knicks, who are not officially eliminated from the postseason, but far out of the race with just 16 regular-season games left, have no idea if they would be playing games or if the NBA could just skip to the postseason.

"We'll be good soldiers. If the league asks us to play more games, we'll play," Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said in an interview on 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area. "I don't anticipate that happening, but we'll be ready if it does. And in the meantime, you know, it's not my decision, it's not our decision — it's the NBA's decision, what to do, when to do it.”

With Greg Logan