While the focus was on the players and teams when the NBA made the decision to suspend the season, the stoppage of at least 30 days was destined to have a larger effect on the unnoticed workers in the arenas.

The players will get their paychecks on March 15. But the hourly workers and event staff who suddenly have no games to work, no security duty or ushers guiding patrons, no concessions staffed or beer sold, are faced without receiving a paycheck.

The good news: Help has begun to trickle in. First, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced just hours after the shutdown that he would pay his employees — exploring ways to even turn it into help for the community by urging volunteer work from the workers. A number of teams committed in the 48 hours since, including the Nets, Cavaliers, Bucks, Kings, Grizzlies, Wizards, Suns, Warriors, Rockets and Pacers. The Lakers and Clippers will team up to pay Staples Center employees.

The Knicks are expected to follow suit, although taking care of all employees in various unions has been a complicated task with the Madison Square Garden Corporation, including the Knicks and Rangers as well as the Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall.

A Madison Square Garden source said, “We’ve already taken immediate action this week and are working on a longer-term plan.”

Into the void has also stepped some of the games most notable players. On Thursday, Kevin Love pledged $100,000 from his Kevin Love Foundation to support employees in Cleveland. On Friday, Giannis Antetokounmpo promised the same for Bucks employees at Fiserv Forum. Also, the Bucks are going to match Antetokounmpo's onation and all Bucks players' donations.

“It’s bigger than basketball!” Antetokounmpo wrote on his Twitter account. “And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together!”

Zion Williamson then joined them, posting on Instagram how important the arena workers in New Orleans have been to him and offering to handle their salaries for 30 days.

“The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center,” Williamson wrote. “These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus.

“My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.”

Blake Griffin is pledging $100,000 and the Pistons will pick up the salaries of all of the game night workers. The Trail Blazers will pay the salaries for the remaining nine home games and will reassess what they can do in 30 days.

The Warriors posted on their team website that team ownership, players and coaches have pledged to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund established by the Warriors Community Foundation. The fund will provide assistance to employees who work games at Chase Center who are adversely impacted by the loss of games.

“The men and women who work our games at Chase Center are critical in providing an incredible game-night experience for our fans, including of course, the popcorn vendors,” said Stephen Curry, a big fan of the snack. “As players, we wanted to do something, along with our ownership and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time.”

A former Knick also got in on the contributions. Jeremy Lin, who had already donated $150,000 to China, posted on Instagram a verse from Tupac Shakur's song, "Changes," and said he was matching his China foundation donation with with an additional $150,000 contribution to @UNICEFUSA to help fight COVID-19 globaly while partnering with governments.





