When Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus Wednesday it triggered the suspension of the NBA season and his careless behavior during the scare that preceded his test threw the entire league into chaos.

He apologized for his behavior and then Saturday stepped forward and pledged donations of more than $500,000 to support the employee relief fun at Vivint Smart Home Arena and

COVID-related social services relief in Utah, Oklahoma City and within the French health care system.

While Gobert may have been in the spotlight for the start of the process, he was just the latest in a growing list of NBA teams and players to support the arena game-night and hourly employees who suddenly have no games to work - no security duty or ushers guiding patrons, no concessions staffed or beer sold.

While the focus was on the players and teams when the NBA made the decision to suspend the season, the stoppage of at least 30 days was destined to have a larger effect on the unnoticed workers in the arenas.

First, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced just hours after the shutdown that he would pay his employees — exploring ways to even turn it into help for the community by urging volunteer work from the workers. At least 18 teams committed in the 48 hours since including the Lakers and Clippers who will split the costs for Staples Center workers as well as the Brooklyn Nets, the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.

The Knicks are expected to follow suit, although taking care of all employees in various unions has been a complicated task with the Madison Square Garden Corporation including the Knicks and Rangers as well as the Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall.

A Madison Square Garden source said, “We’ve already taken immediate action this week and are working on a longer-term plan.”

Into the void has also stepped some of the games most notable players.

Kevin Love pledged $100,000 from his Kevin Love Foundation to support employees in Cleveland and Giannis Antetokounmpo promised the same for Milwaukee Bucks employees at Fiserv Forum.

“It’s bigger than basketball!” Antetokounmpo wrote on his twitter account. “And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together!”

Zion Williamson then joined them, posting on instagram how important the arena workers in New Orleans have been to him and offering to handle their salaries for 30 days.

“The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center,” Williamson wrote. “These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus.

“My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.”

Blake Griffin is pledging $100,00 and the Pistons will pick up the salaries of all of the game night workers.

The Portland Trailblazers will pay the salaries for the remaining nine home games and will reassess what they can do in 30 days. Also, the Bucks are going to match Giannis’ donation and all Bucks players donations.

The Warriors’ owners, players and coaches will make a donation of $1 million to aid arena employees.

It was also announced Friday that the organization will create a community fund to which people can contribute to those affected by the shutdown of the NBA schedule and San Francisco’s ban on concerts and large assemblies. The money received by workers will be tax free.