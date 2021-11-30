The sneakers of the NBA so far in 2021

Who's wearing which sneakers? See the kicks, then guess the NBA player rocking them before reading the caption.

The shoes of Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter as seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Washington.

The shoes of Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets are seen in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center on November 27, 2021 in New York City.

A view the shoes worn by Lou Williams #6 of the Atlanta Hawks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at State Farm Arena on November 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

A view of the shoes worn by Lou Williams #6 of the Atlanta Hawks against the Boston Celtics during the first half at State Farm Arena on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 29: The shoes of Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers are seen during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center on November 29, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Detail of the shoes of Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on November 26, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

A view of the shoes worn by Ty Jerome #16 of the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena on November 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

A view of the shoes worn by Enes Kanter #13 of the Boston Celtics against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 29: The shoes of Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers are seen during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center on November 29, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Detail of the shoes of CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of the game against the Golden State Warriors on November 26, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter wears a political message on his shoes during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Boston.

A view of the shoes worn by Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks while taking on the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at American Airlines Center on November 15, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

The shoes worn by Robin Lopez #33 of the Orlando Magic are seen against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena on November 15, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The shoes worn by Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks are seen against the Orlando Magic during the first half at State Farm Arena on November 15, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The shoes worn by Chuma Okeke #3 of the Orlando Magic are seen against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena on November 15, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Detail of the Jordan shoes worn by Caris LeVert #22 of the Indiana Pacers during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2021 in New York City.

A detail of Aaron Nesmith #26 of the Boston Celtics shoes prior to the game against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on November 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

A view of the shoes worn by Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on October 31, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

A detail of the shoes of Montrezl Harrell #6 of the Washington Wizards in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena on October 22, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The sneakers of Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on November 12, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The sneakers worn by Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during pregame warm-ups against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 12, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter wears shoes with a political message during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Boston.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: The shoes worn by Saddiq Bey #41 of the Detroit Pistons are seen against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena on October 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: The shoes worn by Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons are seen against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena on October 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: The shoes worn by Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks are seen against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at State Farm Arena on October 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: The shoes of Kevin Porter Jr. #3 of the Houston Rockets are seen during the second half against the Boston Celtics at Toyota Center on October 24, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 22: A detail of the shoes of Montrezl Harrell #6 of the Washington Wizards in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena on October 22, 2021 in Washington, DC.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 22: The shoes of Enes Kanter #13 of the Boston Celtics before the Celtics home opener against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on October 22, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: The shoes of James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets are seen in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on October 22, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: A detail of P.J. Tucker #17 of the Miami Heat shoes against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at FTX Arena on October 21, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 21: Shoes worn by John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks are seen during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at State Farm Arena on October 21, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 21: Shoes worn by Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks are seen during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on October 21, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: A detail of Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat shoes against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at FTX Arena on October 21, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: A detail of Max Strus #31 of the Miami Heat shoes against the Milwaukee Bucks of during the first half at FTX Arena on October 21, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: A detail of Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoes against the Miami Heat during the first half at FTX Arena on October 21, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: Detail of the shoes worn by Enes Kanter #13 of the Boston Celtics with the wording "Free Tibet" during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2021 in New York City.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - OCTOBER 20: A detail view of Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz's Adidas shoes before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 20, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Detail of the shoes worn by Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on October 14, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 107-101.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Detail of the shoes worn by Malik Beasley #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 14, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 107-101.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 06: The shoes worn by Gorgui Dieng #10 of the Atlanta Hawks are seen against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at State Farm Arena on October 06, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 06: The shoes worn by Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers are seen against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena on October 06, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 06: The shoes worn by Kevin Huerter #3 of the Atlanta Hawks are seen against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at State Farm Arena on October 06, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 06: The shoes worn by De'Andre Hunter #12 of the Atlanta Hawks are seen against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at State Farm Arena on October 06, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Nike shoes worn by Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets before a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on October 24, 2021 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: The Adidas shoes worn by James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets before a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on October 24, 2021 in New York City.