The instructions were put out by the NBA last week, providing an opening for a step forward in a possible return — allowing teams in states which had eased stay-at-home restrictions to open their practice facilities Friday.

But the decision was met mostly by a shrug from teams and players unwilling to take the risk of bringing players out of their homes, particularly with no direction yet for possible return to games.

Three teams expressed a desire to open their facilities Friday — Cleveland, Denver and Portland. But notably some teams that fall within the guidelines permissible for opening are holding back.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, speaking on The Athletic’s ’77 Minutes in Heaven’ podcast, said that despite the go-ahead from the league and from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the Mavs will not open their facility.

“The problem obviously is that because we can't test people, then we can't assure anybody's safety, whether they're basketball players or anybody else," Cuban said. "Even though we can try to take all different kinds of precautions, it's just not worth it, particularly when our guys are staying in shape and they're going outside and shooting on outdoor hoops and working out in various ways. So I just don't think the risk is worth the reward."

He also said in an ESPN radio interview: “Seriously. If you're a player, who do you trust with your life? If you're a coach or a trainer or, anybody for that matter, that's essential personnel for getting something back together, do you trust the hotel that we're going to stay at to keep everything safe — the technology they're using, the protocols they're using?

"Who do you trust with your life? That's a big question to ask somebody, but we all make decisions like that every day. Do you stay in? Do you go out? What do you do? Where do you go for your groceries? All these things, how do you do it?"

The directive that the NBA sent to all teams last week included a long list of precautions and stipulations on how to handle the opening of the facilities.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

— No more than four players permitted at a facility at any time.

— No head or assistant coaches participating.

— Group activity, including practices or scrimmages, are prohibited.

— Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers or gyms.

The teams must assign one senior executive as a facility hygiene officer, responsible for scheduling workouts and coordinating all of the necessary planning for the arrival of players. Players must wear face masks during their time at the facility other than when they are engaging in physical activities and staff must always wear face masks and gloves and keep a distance of 12 feet from each other (other than a player receiving treatment from a trainer). Players will be required to observe sanitizing procedures and have temperature taken and symptoms checked upon arriving at the facility.

Teams that play in cities which have not been cleared yet remain in an uncertain place. The memo from the league stated that the league would work with general managers to find alternative arrangements. But the Knicks will remain closed and there has been no update on how they will be able to proceed yet.

“I am worried like the rest of the world," Portland guard CJ McCollum told Yahoo Sports. "But I like that it is optional and I'm pleased with the caution, structure and measures the Blazers organization has put in place to ensure the safest environment possible for all parties involved.

"I get the measures [the league is] taking. But you have to think at some point when there are drastic measures that need to be taken, 'Is it really worth it?' It's either safe or it's not.”

The Miami Heat could open their facility, but will not on the initial May 8 date, possibly pushing the window back to some time next week.

“We will be opening up in a soft opening with our facility at some point, soon,” coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. "And we’re in daily communication with the league and with the state and with the county on how to figure out how to do that where it is the most safe way, and where we can follow all the protocols and really keep everybody involved safe and healthy.

“And that’s not only the players, but staff, support staff, etc. So there’s a flickering of a light that we’re all feeling right now. But I think it’s also important that we all stay extremely aware and vigilant, as we take these incremental steps forward, not only as a community, but as a league, that we’re doing it with our eyes wide open and health and safety are at the forefront.”

Cleveland is one of the teams allowing the facility to open and coach J.B. Bickerstaff told the team’s website, “Our guys are hopeful that they can get the opportunity to get back and get together again, no matter what it looks like.”