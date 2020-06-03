After nearly three months since the NBA shut down, commissioner Adam Silver will hold a call with the Board of Governors Thursday afternoon for the formality of approving the plan to return to action.

Once the vote is complete, expected to be unanimously approved after Silver involved the teams and Players Association in the planning, 22 teams will begin preparations to head to Orlando, Florida, to resume the season. The NBA will conduct an abbreviated finish to the regular season with the teams playing eight games to finalize seeding for the postseason. That will provide a chance to the 16 teams that were in the playoff picture when the season was suspended and the six that were within six games of a playoff spot. ESPN first reported the details of the plan and a source confirmed it.

The Nets, currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, will be among the 22 teams and with a six-game advantage over the ninth-place Wizards only need to keep the lead above four games to avoid the possibility of participating in a play-in round.

That means the season is over for the Knicks, who will finish at 21-45 and begin what is expected to be a quick search for a new head coach. Tom Thibodeau is the front-runner heading into the process that will also include interviews for interim coach Mike Miller, former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson and others. The hope, according to a source, is to have a decision made before the end of the month.

For the teams heading down to Orlando at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World for the single-site resumption of the season, it will entail a finish to the season beginning July 31 and postseason ending no later than Oct. 12. That will be followed by the NBA Draft and a start-up to the 2020-21 season no sooner than Christmas.

The addition of six teams to the current 16 will give berths in the bubble to the Pelicans, Trail Blazers, Kings, Spurs and Suns in the West and the Wizards in the East. If, after the eight games, the No. 8 seed has a lead of at least four games then the seed is secured. If a ninth seed is within four games of the eighth spot (the Pelicans, Trail Blazers, Kings and Spurs currently are within four games of the Grizzlies) then a play-in round will be held with the ninth seed needing to win twice while the eighth seed needs just one win to advance.

A number of teams have already secured their place in the postseason — the Bucks, Lakers, Raptors, Celtics, Heat, Clippers, Pacers, 76ers, Nuggets, Jazz, Thunder, Nets and Rockets. The Mavericks are currently in seventh place in the West, seven games ahead of the Grizzlies and 10 1/2 ahead of the three teams tied for ninth, so they have nearly clinched a spot. The Grizzlies and Magic, currently in the eighth spots, have not clinched, but the Magic have a 5 1/2 game lead on the Wizards.

The system still has details that need to be explained, but revenue for the resumption of the season will be shared among all 30 teams, including the eight who are not participating. The teams in the complex for the resumption of the season will be subject to strict safety protocols, but ESPN reported that players and staff will be allowed to golf and eat at outdoor restaurants in the complex.