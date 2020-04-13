While the NBA shut down play on March 12, it was little more than a week later that the league ordered teams to shut down their training facilities to players, who up to that point had been allowed to work out at the team sites.

And that might be just as important as any decisions about when or if the league might be able to resume games.

When the NBA ordered teams to not only shut down their facilities and instructed players, for the sake of self-isolation, not to use any other gyms and training centers outside of their own homes, it put the players into an offseason mode. So to start up again it will take more than a stroke of a pen.

ESPN reported that team executives and medical personnel have been discussing protocols to ready players for a return to action, including a 25-day program that would serve as a training camp to get players into game shape. The plan was described as an 11-day period in which players would work to regain conditioning before a two-week normal training camp.

While one NBA official cautioned that these ideas are just being tossed around and there is no specific plan ready to be implemented, it is certain that there is a risk to getting players ready for action after a shutdown like this.

In the offseason, many players have taken it on themselves to add to their own workouts by gathering for pickup games — sometimes with coaches watching, but mostly just to keep their bodies acclimated to game speed.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said last week that a decision on what whether this season could be resumed or not would not be made before May 1.