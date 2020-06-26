TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
SportsBasketball

NBA restart schedule set with Nets opening July 31 against Magic in first of eight games

Nets forward Joe Harris, guard Caris LeVert, center

Nets forward Joe Harris, guard Caris LeVert, center Jarrett Allen and guard Spencer Dinwiddie react in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center on Friday, March 6, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

The NBA on Friday night revealed the schedule for the resumption of the season, setting the eight seeding games to prepare for the postseason.

The coronavirus COVID-19 suspended the season and now 22 teams, including the Nets, will convene at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando to pick up where they left off. The seeding games will, as long as disaster doesn’t strike with a number of positive tests for the virus, begin July 30 and end August 14, with a possible play-in set of games being held August 15 and 16.

As the league crosses its fingers and tries to navigate a way safely through the schedule, the decision was made to include 22 teams — the 16 that already held a spot in the postseason when the schedule was suspended after the games of March 11 and six teams that were four games or less out of a playoff berth. That allowed the league to include Zion Williamson, one of its biggest attractions, even if New Orleans was out of the playoff picture when the season was stopped.

It was no surprise that the NBA placed Williamson in the first game on the schedule July 30, starting up with a matchup between the Jazz and Pelicans, with the Clippers and Lakers coming up next on that opening night.

It will be similar to the Las Vegas Summer League with a maximum of seven games on the schedule per day on three different courts, beginning at noon and the last game tipping off at 9 p.m.

The Nets will open on July 31 at 2:30 p.m. against the Magic, followed by a meeting with the Wizards on August 2 before back-to-back games against the Bucks and Celtics. They then will face the Kings, Clippers, Magic and Trail Blazers.

Nets schedule for NBA restart

Friday, July 31, vs. Orlando, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2, vs. Washington, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Boston, 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7, vs. Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9, at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13, vs. Portland, TBD

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

The Rangers' Chris Kreider skates with the puck Rangers sorting out camp roster, which will include Kreider
Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker runs off the 16 players test positive for coronavirus as NBA finalizes restart
Jets head coach Adam Gase talks to safety Gase wants Adams with team, in good frame of mind
Yankees' manager Aaron Boone during spring training in Boone setting up starting blocks for 60-game sprint
Allonzo Trier #14 of the Knicks looks on Trier waived by Knicks to make room for ex-Net Pinson
Knicks president Leon Rose watches his team play After months of silence, Knicks president Rose surfaces
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search