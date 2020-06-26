The NBA on Friday night revealed the schedule for the resumption of the season, setting the eight seeding games to prepare for the postseason.

The coronavirus COVID-19 suspended the season and now 22 teams, including the Nets, will convene at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando to pick up where they left off. The seeding games will, as long as disaster doesn’t strike with a number of positive tests for the virus, begin July 30 and end August 14, with a possible play-in set of games being held August 15 and 16.

As the league crosses its fingers and tries to navigate a way safely through the schedule, the decision was made to include 22 teams — the 16 that already held a spot in the postseason when the schedule was suspended after the games of March 11 and six teams that were four games or less out of a playoff berth. That allowed the league to include Zion Williamson, one of its biggest attractions, even if New Orleans was out of the playoff picture when the season was stopped.

It was no surprise that the NBA placed Williamson in the first game on the schedule July 30, starting up with a matchup between the Jazz and Pelicans, with the Clippers and Lakers coming up next on that opening night.

It will be similar to the Las Vegas Summer League with a maximum of seven games on the schedule per day on three different courts, beginning at noon and the last game tipping off at 9 p.m.

The Nets will open on July 31 at 2:30 p.m. against the Magic, followed by a meeting with the Wizards on August 2 before back-to-back games against the Bucks and Celtics. They then will face the Kings, Clippers, Magic and Trail Blazers.

