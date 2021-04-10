As deep as the Nets roster might be, there still might be room for 6-7 third-year forward Alize Johnson to earn a full-time roster spot. His second 10-day contract runs out on Sunday, and they must make a decision at that point whether or not to sign him for the remainder of the season.

Johnson has made five appearances, and in the three games when he got double-digit minutes, he averaged 13.7 points and 9.3 rebounds prior to facing the Lakers Saturday night at Barclays Center.

"Alize’s been great," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "We’ve been really pleased with him and proud of what he’s brought to the team. We’ll see what happens at the end of his 10 days when it’s time to make a decision."

It’s a tough way to try and earn a roster spot, but Johnson has stepped up when called upon. "I want to do whatever it takes to come in and have a huge impact," Johnson said. "It’s been nice to get an opportunity. I appreciate the organization and Steve for giving me that."

Johnson spent limited time with the Pacers the past two seasons before spending most of his time in the G League. He said the rare opportunity to play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving has been a treat. In fact, he said Irving has been especially helpful in terms of offering advice.

"When you get a chance to go out there on the floor and you’re playing with them, it’s dope," Johnson said. "I got a chance to play pickup with Kyrie and KD before I got out there on the court with them, so I had a little bit of time to get used to them. It’s just been a blessing to guard them in practice and being around a great group of guys. I just feel like I can keep getting better."