ATLANTA — The primary reason the Nets traded Allen Crabbe to the Hawks last June was to clear enough salary-cap space for their successful pursuit of free agents Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan. But while they also gave up first-round picks in 2019 and 2020, the Nets received Taurean Prince and an unprotected second-round pick in 2021.

It was a win-win in terms of helping both teams achieve their long-term agendas. The Hawks used the No. 17 overall pick acquired from the Nets as part of a deal with the Pelicans to move up and get the No. 4 pick to draft DeAndre Hunter, and they still have the Nets’ lottery-protected first-round pick next June. Meanwhile Prince has stepped into the Nets’ starting lineup as the stretch power forward they needed.

“We always liked him,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said of Prince. “When we played Atlanta, he was a guy I worried about. Loved his toughness, loved his shooting. We got a good player. Re-signing him to the deal we did [a two-year, $29 million extension], we’re ecstatic we got that done.”

Prince is averaging 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds and shooting .390 from three-point range. The rebounds and three-point percentage are career-bests. Crabbe, who is coming off knee surgery and was out against the Nets with right knee soreness Wednesday night at State Farm Arena, has struggled by contrast.

He has appeared in just 10 games and is averaging 5.3 points while shooting a miserable .242 percent from three-point range, but coach Lloyd Pierce said Crabbe will improve when other injured Hawks return to action and space the floor for him.

“He’s had some good looks that haven’t gone down,” Pierce said. “I think he’s a career 38 percent [three-point] shooter. That’ll happen. We’ve got to get him going, get him active, increase his role a little bit, find him when he’s out there. I have no lack of faith in his ability to shoot the three.”