TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
SEARCH
82° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Nets trade Allen Crabbe to Hawks in cap-clearing move, source confirms

Allen Crabbe of the Nets looks on during

Allen Crabbe of the Nets looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center on Feb. 6. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Nets are trading Allen Crabbe, the No. 17 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and a protected 2020 first-rounder to the Atlanta Hawks for Taurean Price and a 2021 second-round pick, a source confirmed to Newsday's Greg Logan.

The move clears $18 million in salary cap space for the Nets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who first reported the terms of the deal. The Nets now will have $46 million in cap space when free agency opens on June 30 a 6 p.m. — enough to sign two max free agents or sign one max free agent and re-sign guard D'Angelo Russell.

Wojnarowski also reported that Kyrie Irving, one of the big free-agent prizes of the summer, is "serious about the Nets" and that the Nets "are serious about beating the Knicks" and the rest of the NBA to the biggest free agents of the offseason.

Crabbe recently exercised a player option worth $18.5 million for the 2019-2020 season, according to spotrac.com. He signed a four-year, $74 million extension with Portland prior to the 2016-17 season but was traded to Brooklyn one year into the deal. Injuries limited the 27-year-old to 43 games and just 9.6 points per game last season, though he did shoot 37.8 percent from three-point range.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets follows McNeil hasn't missed a beat since returning
Trainer Todd Pletcher with horse Spinoff at Belmont Pletcher has two shots to win fourth Belmont Stakes
Todd Frazier hit a go-ahead two-run home run Frazier's HR leads Mets over Giants
Amed Rosario of the New York Mets runs Frazier keys 8th-inning comeback for Mets
Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard passes during practice for Popper: If Durant spurns Knicks, Leonard is an option
Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie sets to snap Glauber: For DeOssie, long snapping is long-term job
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search