The Nets are trading Allen Crabbe, the No. 17 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and a protected 2020 first-rounder to the Atlanta Hawks for Taurean Price and a 2021 second-round pick, a source confirmed to Newsday's Greg Logan.

The move clears $18 million in salary cap space for the Nets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who first reported the terms of the deal. The Nets now will have $46 million in cap space when free agency opens on June 30 a 6 p.m. — enough to sign two max free agents or sign one max free agent and re-sign guard D'Angelo Russell.

Wojnarowski also reported that Kyrie Irving, one of the big free-agent prizes of the summer, is "serious about the Nets" and that the Nets "are serious about beating the Knicks" and the rest of the NBA to the biggest free agents of the offseason.

Crabbe recently exercised a player option worth $18.5 million for the 2019-2020 season, according to spotrac.com. He signed a four-year, $74 million extension with Portland prior to the 2016-17 season but was traded to Brooklyn one year into the deal. Injuries limited the 27-year-old to 43 games and just 9.6 points per game last season, though he did shoot 37.8 percent from three-point range.