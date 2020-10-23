It has been nearly two months since the Nets hired Steve Nash as their new coach, but he finally has made the first new hire for his staff. An NBA source confirmed to Newsday that Amar’e Stoudemire, who was teammates with Nash and Nets general manager Sean Marks on the Suns, will join the Nets in a player development role.

The news first was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Nets made no formal announcement.

Stoudemire was a six-time NBA All-Star forward who played 15 seasons, including five with the Knicks. He and Nash were one of the NBA’s best pick-and-roll combinations when they played for the Suns from 2004-2010, and Nash was a two-time MVP during that span while playing in the high-tempo offense coached by Mike D’Antoni with the Suns for six of those seasons.

Their playing style is certain to be a model for the Nets’ superstar combination of point guard Kyrie Irving and forward Kevin Durant. Since resigning as coach of the Rockets last summer, D’Antoni reportedly is a possibility to also join Nash’s staff, but he also might be in the running for other NBA vacancies.