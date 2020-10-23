TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Source: Nets hire Amar'e Stoudemire for front office role

Former Knick Amar'e Stoudemire will have a front-office

Former Knick Amar'e Stoudemire will have a front-office job with Steve Nash and the Nets. Credit: Christopher Pasatieri

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

It has been nearly two months since the Nets hired Steve Nash as their new coach, but he finally has made the first new hire for his staff. An NBA source confirmed to Newsday that Amar’e Stoudemire, who was teammates with Nash and Nets general manager Sean Marks on the Suns, will join the Nets in a player development role.

The news first was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Nets made no formal announcement.

Stoudemire was a six-time NBA All-Star forward who played 15 seasons, including five with the Knicks. He and Nash were one of the NBA’s best pick-and-roll combinations when they played for the Suns from 2004-2010, and Nash was a two-time MVP during that span while playing in the high-tempo offense coached by Mike D’Antoni with the Suns for six of those seasons.

Their playing style is certain to be a model for the Nets’ superstar combination of point guard Kyrie Irving and forward Kevin Durant. Since resigning as coach of the Rockets last summer, D’Antoni reportedly is a possibility to also join Nash’s staff, but he also might be in the running for other NBA vacancies.

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass during Darnold starting for Jets, barring setback
Evan Engram of the Giants comes off the Giants' Jones, Judge won't blame Engram after dropped pass
Markus Golden played just 27 of 81 defensive Giants trade LB Markus Golden to Cardinals
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sept. 21, 2019. Clemson's Lawrence checks all the boxes as a generational star
A rendering of the Loft area at UBS See the luxury spaces at Isles' UBS Arena
Jets head coach Adam Gase, left, and defensive Jets DC Williams says he and Gase on same page
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search