The Nets got two of their old players back Monday, and officially introduced two of their new ones.

Andre Drummond and Seth Curry, who came over in the blockbuster James Harden trade, started for the Nets in their game against the Kings at Barclays Center Monday, making it the team’s league-high 32nd different starting five of the year. Additionally, LaMarcus Aldridge, who missed seven games with a sprained ankle, and Nic Claxton, who missed four games with a hamstring injury, made their return.

"It’s exciting to get these guys out there on the floor with their new teammates and start the process of finding cohesion and understanding," Steve Nash said of Drummond and Curry. "I think everyone’s excited and here’s a first step tonight and hopefully they can get comfortable quickly, but we need to go through this and take the necessary steps so that they get a good understanding of what we try to do, how we try to play, and how they can fit with their teammates."

With the additions, the Nets now have a wealth of options at center, which at times has been a thin position this year. Both Aldridge and Claxton can play the 5, along with Blake Griffin, Drummond and Day’Ron Sharpe. Nash said they’ll continue to explore how to use everyone effectively.

"We’ll see how it all pans out," Nash said. "We’ve kind of had that center by committee for a little while now and each guy kind of has a slightly different profile. I think Andre brings a totally different look for us at center with his physicality, natural rebounding. We’re still kind of piecing together each guy’s role, how the whole of those guys fit together and how we can utilize them to the benefit of themselves and the team. I think that’s something that we’ve still got to explore."