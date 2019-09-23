TODAY'S PAPER
Andre Emmett shot to death near Dallas home; former Nets player and Texas Tech star was 37

Texas Tech's Andre Emmett reaches out to control

Texas Tech's Andre Emmett reaches out to control the basketball as he backs into the lane against Missouri's Rickey Paulding during an NCAA basketball game on March 3, 2004, in Lubbock, Texas. Photo Credit: AP/Joe Don Buckner

By The Associated Press
Print

DALLAS — Authorities say former Texas Tech basketball standout Andre Emmett has been shot to death near his home in Dallas.

Police say 37-year-old Emmett was sitting in his vehicle outside his home early Monday when he was approached by two people who displayed a handgun. Police say an altercation ensued and Emmett was shot as he ran away.

Police say the suspects fled and a passer-by called 911 after finding Emmett several hundred feet from his home.

Emmett died at a hospital.

Texas Tech says Emmett is the all-time leading scorer in program history with 2,256 career points from 2001-04. He averaged 17.6 points per game.

Emmett played six games with the Nets during the 2011-12 season, averaging 2.2 points in 7.5 minutes per game.

Texas Tech spokesman Wes Bloomquist said a university administrator has spoken to Emmett's family to confirm his death.

