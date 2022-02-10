WASHINGTON — Ben Simmons may not have been feeling love from the 76ers, but the Nets are prepared to greet him with open arms.

Shortly before tipoff in Washington on Thursday night, Kevin Durant gave his blessing to the trade that brought Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

"I’m excited for the team. I’m looking forward to finishing the season up with this new group and these new players," he said on TNT. "There’s playoffs right around the corner, so we’ve got to fast-track getting used to each other. I think everyone got what they wanted."

The 6-11 Simmons — an exceptional defender who has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists in four NBA seasons — should have one instant ally on the Nets in fellow Aussie Patty Mills.

Simmons’ problems in Philadelphia came to a head last season when he struggled in the playoffs. He made just 25 of 73 free-throw attempts in 12 postseason games.

That equals 34% and is the worst mark in a single postseason in NBA history.

In the second round against Atlanta, his struggles at the line so rattled his confidence that he seemed afraid to shoot. He didn’t attempt a single shot in five of the seven games.

After his team lost to Atlanta, 76ers coach Doc Rivers was asked if he thought Simmons could be a championship-level point guard. Said Rivers: "I don’t know the answer to that."

Despite several attempts to patch things up, Simmons never forgave his coach for the comments. After holding out of training camp, he rejoined the team just before the start of the regular season but was booted out of practice and suspended a game for being disengaged. Three days later, he said he wasn’t mentally able to return to the team. He hasn’t played a game all season.