The success of this Nets season has been fully predicated on a series of "ifs" – if Kevin Durant can stay healthy after returning from his MCL sprain, if Kyrie Irving is eventually allowed to play in home games or even in Toronto, if Ben Simmons will be able to rejoin the team in time to build the chemistry they want for a long playoff run.

And, for a long time, Steve Nash spoke as if it was just a matter of course – sure, the Nets have fallen from first place to eighth with 19 games left in the regular season, but right now was about the process. The big wins will come later.

But a day after they lost back-to-back games to Toronto and fell three games behind the Raptors in the standings, one of those "ifs" got even more nebulous. Simmons, who Nash said was nursing a sore back while reconditioning for his first return to the court since June, may actually be out for weeks, according to a report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who cited a conversation with Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul.

Paul "told me over the weekend that Ben is now considered week-to-week," Windhorst said on SportsNation Wednesday. "He’s had some back soreness — that’s what Steve Nash referred to it as. Six or seven days ago, the (Nets) had a plan in place, that’s what I was told, that would have had both Durant and Ben Simmons back active by that game on March 10 (when the Nets take on Simmons’ old team, the 76ers). But now that plan has been scratched…

"He’s frankly not close. I don’t even think he’ll be back in March."

Though the Nets, who are generally loath to give timelines on injured players, have continued to be somewhat coy with Simmons’ status, it was increasingly clear in recent days that things were not going as smoothly as hoped.

Simmons, in his introductory press conference last month, said physically, he felt well, and that mentally, he was "getting there." But The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported last week that though Simmons was indeed still reconditioning, he also had a back ailment. Days later, he said the Nets were "hopeful" to get Simmons back for the playoffs.

Nash, responding to the reports, allowed that Simmons was not yet cleared for intense activity and was actually undergoing physical therapy for his back, but downplayed it as "a little flare-up." He would not classify the back issue as an injury. Simmons was doing some light shooting this week, Nash said, but would not practice.