Nets turn up defense, step on gas down stretch to beat Heat

The Nets Big 3 didn’t put up the kind of numbers they are used to racking up, combining for 56 points, which was 40 less than two nights earlier. But they got 10 straight stops in a fourth-quarter rally to give them the numbers that mattered at the end of a 98-85 victory over the Heat Monday night at Barclays Center.

Every time the Nets took the lead in the back-and-forth game, they struggled to get separation. Just after returning to the game, Durant hit a right-wing three that gave the Nets their biggest lead at 78-74 with 8:03 left to play. The Heat came back to tie it, but Durant buried another three at the 6:47 mark for an 81-78 edge and it extended his career-best streak of 20-point games to 14.

The Heat cut their deficit to one and missed a couple chances to regain the lead before a left-wing three by Harden triggered a 15-0 Nets surge for a 96-80 lead with 1:28 remaining on a jumper by Harden, who scored 10 points in that span. Hard to believe the NBA’s highest-scoring team found itself in a defensive struggle. But it really was all about getting stops down the stretch and three Heat turnovers in that span were huge as Miami failed to score on 10 straight possessions.

Durant led the Nets (11-8) with 20 points and 13 rebounds, Harden added 20 points and eight assists and Irving had 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Heat (6-10) got 26 points from Bam Adebayo and 21 from Goran Dragic. They held the Nets to 28.9% three-point shooting (11 of 38), but they shot only 36.9% from the field (31-84) and 25.6% from three-point range (11 of 43).

The Nets led by as much as 18 points in their win over the Heat on Saturday but had to hold on down the stretch as the Heat three times pulled within a point in the fourth quarter. Still, the Nets had a great offensive game, scoring 128 points against a variety of tough zone defenses the Heat employed.

The Nets totaled 34 assists, including 11 from Harden, which was a testament to how well they moved the ball. "Miami played so much zone that we had to move the ball and we had to figure some things out," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "We put them in a few [offensive] sets, but we really tried to implement more of a philosophy against the zone and guys found a rhythm and did a great job. It’s beautiful to see whenever the ball moves. When we make quick decisions, we put defenses in really tough positions."

Whatever adjustments the Heat made to their defense certainly worked to perfection in the first half. The Nets managed only 15 first-quarter points to trail by six at the end of the period. They were only marginally better in the second period when they came back to take a brief one-point lead before settling for a 45-41 halftime deficit.

At that point, the Nets’ Big 3 had a combined 19 points on 7-for-22 shooting, including just two shot attempts by Harden. Overall, the Nets shot a poor 34.9% from the field (15 of 43) and a microscopic 11.8% from three-point range (2-of-17) while getting pounded on the boards 26-19. The only saving grace was that, except for 15 first-half points from Adebayo, the rest of a surrounding cast that was missing Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Avery Bradley and Meyers Leonard offered little support for the Heat big man.

The Nets took the lead five times in the third period, and each time, the Heat responded with a three-pointer to either regain the lead or tie the score. Dragic hit three of those threes, but the most spectacular was the buzzer-beating right-wing three Adebayo made to put the Heat on top 71-70 at the end of the period.