During an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, new Net Blake Griffin answered a burning question that fans have been wondering about since the six-time All-Star signed as a free agent. Thanks to two surgical procedures on his left knee, it has been nearly two years since the formerly high-flying Griffin attempted a dunk.

But when Andrews asked if Nets fans can expect to see any of his vintage dunks, Griffin smiled and said, "That’s the plan. We’ll see. I know a lot’s been made about that. I promise you I still can. I promise that."

Griffin spoke about playing a role off the bench to support the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Describing himself now, Griffin said, "Hungry. That’s my main goal is to win a championship after being in the playoffs and then missing the playoffs for a certain period of time. That hunger stays alive and it grows, and that’s where I’m at. I know myself, and I know what I can do. I’m just ready to get out there."

Since signing over the All-Star break, Griffin sat out his third straight game when the Nets faced the Knicks Monday night at Barclays Center. Coach Steve Nash said Griffin has taken part in one Nets practice and is working out every day with the performance team to improve his condition because he last played with the Pistons on Feb. 12 before entering buyout negotiations.

"He’s healthy enough to play," Nash said. "We’re just trying to work on some of his physical deficiencies to improve and help the knee and also ramp up his activity so he can have a safer return to play. We’ll just keep monitoring it, keep building and we’ll have him back at some point here."

Notes & quotes: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who missed the previous four games with right knee soreness, returned to action against the Knicks.