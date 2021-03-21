In his first game with the Nets, Blake Griffin didn’t exactly stuff the stat sheet the way he once did as a six-time All-Star. But the free agent big man gave 1,773 fans something to remember during a 113-106 victory over the Wizards Sunday night at Barclays Center.

Griffin opened the final quarter by making a powerful move from the top of the key to the rim, where he threw down a thunderous dunk that recalled his high-flying glory days. That was his first dunk in competition since Dec. 12, 2019 thanks to the problems two surgical procedures on Griffin’s left knee have caused him, and it triggered an 11-5 spurt that gave the Nets an 11-point lead and brought the fans in the building and Griffin’s teammates on the bench out of their seats.

"It felt great," Griffin said of that moment. "I knew once it happened it was going to be a thing, and so I tried not to look over at the bench when I was coming back down (the floor on defense).

"Then, I kind of peeked over, and I saw DeAndre (Jordan) all the way out on the side and I saw everybody standing up. It’s hard not to smile in that situation. But it felt good to get that out of the way and move on."

Griffin totaled two points, two rebounds and one blocked shot in the 14:57 he played, but he was a team-best plus-12 in that span. Considering he hadn’t played since Feb. 12 when he began negotiations for a buyout from the Pistons, the crowd’s reaction to Griffin's first Nets appearance was music to his ears.

"Obviously, they’re limited, but I think our crowd has been great," Griffin said. "I was trying to stay locked in, but I definitely heard them. When there’s a moment in the game and fans are knowledgeable . . . I always appreciate playing in front of crowds that know what’s going on."