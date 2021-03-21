TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsBasketballNets

Blake Griffin provides memorable moment for teammates, fans with big dunk in Nets debut

Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez (15) watches along

Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez (15) watches along with Wizards teammates as Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) dunks for his first two points as a Net during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in New York.  Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

In his first game with the Nets, Blake Griffin didn’t exactly stuff the stat sheet the way he once did as a six-time All-Star. But the free agent big man gave 1,773 fans something to remember during a 113-106 victory over the Wizards Sunday night at Barclays Center.

Griffin opened the final quarter by making a powerful move from the top of the key to the rim, where he threw down a thunderous dunk that recalled his high-flying glory days. That was his first dunk in competition since Dec. 12, 2019 thanks to the problems two surgical procedures on Griffin’s left knee have caused him, and it triggered an 11-5 spurt that gave the Nets an 11-point lead and brought the fans in the building and Griffin’s teammates on the bench out of their seats.

"It felt great," Griffin said of that moment. "I knew once it happened it was going to be a thing, and so I tried not to look over at the bench when I was coming back down (the floor on defense).

"Then, I kind of peeked over, and I saw DeAndre (Jordan) all the way out on the side and I saw everybody standing up. It’s hard not to smile in that situation. But it felt good to get that out of the way and move on."

 

Griffin totaled two points, two rebounds and one blocked shot in the 14:57 he played, but he was a team-best plus-12 in that span. Considering he hadn’t played since Feb. 12 when he began negotiations for a buyout from the Pistons, the crowd’s reaction to Griffin's first Nets appearance was music to his ears.

"Obviously, they’re limited, but I think our crowd has been great," Griffin said. "I was trying to stay locked in, but I definitely heard them. When there’s a moment in the game and fans are knowledgeable . . . I always appreciate playing in front of crowds that know what’s going on."

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

Julius Randle #30 of the Knicks heads for Knicks force OT but fall to 76ers after a seesaw battle
Blake Griffin #2 of the Nets goes to Griffin makes debut as Nets hold off Wizards
The Knicks' Mitchell Robinson dunks during the second Knicks get Robinson back healthy after breaking hand
Gerrit Cole #45 of the Yankees throws a Lennon: Yankees rotation appears ready for regular season
Knicks forward Reggie Bullock (25) takes the ball Bullock has become indispensable contributor for Knicks
New York Mets' Jacob deGrom at the end DeGrom rooting for Mets to make Conforto, Lindor rich
Didn’t find what you were looking for?