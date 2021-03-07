Former All-Star forward Blake Griffin cleared waivers on Sunday following his recent buyout with the Pistons, and multiple media reports indicated he is expected to sign as a free agent with the Nets. Griffin gave back $13 million to the Pistons, but the Nets have their taxpayer mid-level exception worth about $5.7 million to entice Griffin to rejoin former Clippers teammate DeAndre Jordan, not to mention the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

During an afternoon media session Sunday at the All-Star Game, Harden was asked how difficult it might be for the Nets to blend another star into the mix during the second half of the season. "We haven’t made that move yet," Harden said. "We haven’t acquired anybody yet. I can answer that later if it happens. But we all know how exciting Blake Griffin is and the player that he is."

Griffin was an all-NBA player in 2018-19, but his play declined significantly this season. He is averaging 12.2 points on poor 36.5% shooting from the field and 31.5% from three-point range. Known in the past for his athleticism and wide array of powerful dunks, Griffin has not dunked this season. Still, his ability to fill a role at power forward or as a small-ball center certainly would benefit the Nets.

Next steps for NBA

One of the ways that the NBA hopes to get through the second half of the season — and to welcome more fans back into the arenas — is through vaccination. But the league is walking a delicate path on a push to get players to buy into being a part of it, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and also helping to promote the use to their communities.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday that he was not aware of any players who had received the vaccine yet, but he said, " I think ultimately these are personal decisions that players need to make, just like everyone in our communities need to make. We see our role, together with the Players Association, providing them with the best possible information, and also encouraging them to seek out information on their own. They have personal physicians, others they may rely on.

" . . . I also think being realistic, around the NBA, as I said, we have no plans to mandate that players get vaccinated. For any sort of large-scale, required vaccinations to take place, that can only happen with the Players Association."

Players asked about it Sunday were divided with many still either asking for privacy or waiting for more information. The league already has been working with its medical staff to speak in Zoom calls to all teams.

"That’s a conversation that my family and I will have and pretty much keep that to a private thing," LeBron James said. "Adam had his comments about vaccination. That’s a conversation between you and your family."

Sabonis tops Randle, win Skills Challenge

Julius Randle faced Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis, who he had battled for a spot on the Eastern Conference All-Star Team, in the opening round of the Taco Bell Skills Challenge. Sabonis, who was the runner-up in the competition last year, bested Randle after connecting on every attempt at a skill set test. Randle missed on his passing accuracy and that was enough to give Sabonis the time he needed to connect on the winning three-point field goal attempt before Randle could get a shot off. Sabonis then disposed of Luka Doncic, who missed his first two passing attempts.

In the other bracket, Nikola Vucevic beat Robert Covington and then beat Chris Paul to reach the finals.

Sabonis, who was added to the All-Star Game to replace Kevin Durant, then captured the title by beating Vucevic in a battle of the big men.