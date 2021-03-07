Former All-Star forward Blake Griffin cleared waivers on Sunday following his recent buyout with the Pistons, and multiple media reports indicated he reached an agreement to sign as a free agent with the Nets.

Griffin gave back $13 million to the Pistons. ESPN reported that he accepted the veteran’s minimum to rejoin former Clippers teammate DeAndre Jordan, not to mention the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

During an afternoon media session Sunday at the All-Star Game, Harden was asked how difficult it might be for the Nets to blend another star into the mix during the second half of the season. "We haven’t made that move yet," Harden said before the deal was reported later. "I can answer that later if it happens. But we all know how exciting Blake Griffin is and the player that he is."

Griffin was an all-NBA player in 2018-19, but his play declined significantly this season. He is averaging 12.2 points on poor 36.5% shooting from the field and 31.5% from three-point range. Known in the past for his athleticism and wide array of powerful dunks, Griffin has not dunked this season. Still, his ability to fill a role off the bench at power forward or as a small-ball center certainly would benefit the Nets.