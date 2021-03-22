Return of Blake Griffin was 'great,' but Nets plan to take it slowly

We will not know until summer whether the Nets are the best team in the NBA, but they continue to make a case for being the most interesting one.

Most recently, that involved the addition of Blake Griffin, who debuted on Sunday with a limited appearance that hinted at possible things to come.

No, Griffin will not be turning the trio of superstars around which the team is built into a quartet. But even past his peak, he could make a meaningful contribution.

"I thought Blake was great," coach Steve Nash said after the Nets’ 113-106 victory over the Wizards at Barclays Center. "If I look, I don’t think he stuffed the stat sheet, but just his experience, intelligence, made winning plays.

"In 15 minutes, he was a plus-12, so I thought Blake was great and you can see how he can help us."

Griffin, 32, a six-time All-Star with a history of knee injuries, totaled two points, two rebounds and one blocked shot in 14:57. The two points came on a dunk, his first since Dec. 12, 2019. He had not played since Feb. 12, when he was a Piston.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It was great, man, just to be back out there and sort of get a bit of a rhythm going was great," he said afterward. "It's tough to recreate actual game atmosphere.

"So to get out there felt good, and felt like it was a good start. But you know, got some room to improve, obviously."

Griffin expects to play more than 15 minutes a game moving forward but feels no need to rush it. When he does get fully integrated, defense figures to be a key part of his role.

With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden in the fold, the offense mostly takes care of itself.

"We have a lot of guys that can score the basketball and score the basketball very efficiently," Griffin said. "So like I've been saying since I've been here, my job is to fill the voids wherever they may be."

Nash’s plans for Griffin should become clearer on a three-games-in-four-nights road trip that begins on Tuesday in Portland and will be highlighted by a visit to the Jazz on Wednesday in a matchup of strong NBA Finals contenders.

"Blake is going to be very key for us, just because he’s versatile, he creates mismatch problems and he’s a very good passer," Harden said. "Once we find sets that can incorporate him and that he can look for consistently and he can be prepared for, then we’ll be that much better."

Nash is no hurry to push things with Griffin.

"I don’t want to overburden him," Nash said. "I want to make sure he can slowly improve throughout the rest of the season. I don’t have anything set in stone.

"I think we want to be cautious and make sure he doesn’t have any setbacks or overburden him so that he has a setback or some sort of compensatory issue going forward."