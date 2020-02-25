After suffering one of their worst losses of the season, the Nets are now tasked with trying to contain the NBA’s hottest scorer.

They blew a 19-point lead in Monday’s loss to Orlando, and now kick off a four-game road trip on Wednesday against Bradley Beal and the Wizards. Beal is coming off back-to-back games in which he scored more than 50 points and is averaging 30.1 points per game.

“We haven’t found a way to slow him down, so it’s not like we have some magic formula,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said after Tuesday’s practice.

Beal scored 34 points in Washington’s victory over the Nets on Feb. 1. The Wizards, though, have lost three in a row.

“He’s a great player,” Caris LeVert said. “He plays with a chip on his shoulder every single game. They’re really hungry to get a win. We have to go in there and play as hard as we can. If we lock into our principles and the game plan, I think we’ll be in good shape.”

Added Joe Harris: “He’s probably going to score quite a bit, but you just hope to limit his touches, make him work for everything and hope that he has somewhat of an inefficient night.”

Atkinson, who plans to throw different defenders and coverages at Beal, held a roundtable video session on Tuesday after his team uncharacteristically allowed 74 points in the second half against the Magic. The coach cited a lack of focus for his team on defense during that stretch. The Nets rank second in defensive rating in February, allowing only 103.8 points per 100 possessions in the month.

“We have to figure that one out,” Atkinson said. “And our defense has been great, quite honestly, so I’m disappointed we had a half like that.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Nets (26-30) are1 1/2 games in front of Orlando (25-32) for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards (20-36) sit in ninth.

Asked about wanting to avoid Giannis Antetokounmpo and the top-seeded Bucks in the first round, Atkinson replied: “I don’t want to play Toronto or Milwaukee. I think the push for us is to get in. I really have so much respect for Toronto. I think they’re a championship contender like the Bucks are ... especially if Marc Gasol is healthy. ... [But] for us that doesn’t really matter. We’re not trying to jockey for position. We’re trying to get in the dance and then perform well.”

Notes: Kevin Durant (Achilles) took some shots after Tuesday’s practice. “I think he attacks his rehab like he attacks his game,” Atkinson said. “One of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen.” ... Asked about the controversial goaltending call in the fourth quarter that cost him a basket on Monday, Harris replied with a smile: “The refs made the call they thought they saw, so you have to live with it.” ... Wilson Chandler (personal reasons) is listed as questionable.