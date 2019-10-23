No. 00 Rodions Kurucs

Kurucs made 46 starts at power forward as a rookie, but will be competing with veteran acquisition Taurean Prince for minutes this season. He was arrested in September on a domestic violence charge and had a court date on Oct. 21.

2018-19: 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds

No. 0 David Nwaba

Nwaba expects to make his presence felt on defense in the first season of a two-year deal with the Nets, his fourth team in four NBA seasons.

2018-19: 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, .7 steals

No. 1 Theo Pinson

Pinson rejoins Brooklyn after spending most of last season with the Long Island Nets, with whom he averaged 20.7 points and 6.1 assists per game en route to a G-League Finals appearance.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

2018-19: 4.5 points, 2 rebounds, 1.2 assists

No. 2 Taurean Prince

Acquired from Atlanta in a trade for Allen Crabbe, Prince is the favorite to start at power forward while Kevin Durant recovers from his Achilles injury. The 6-8 Prince shot 39 percent from deep last season.

2018-19: 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1 steal

No. 4 Henry Ellenson

Ellenson signed a two-way contract with the Nets this summer after a 17-game stint with the Knicks last season.

2018-19: 6 points, 3.4 rebounds, .9 assists

No. 6 DeAndre Jordan

After joining the Knicks midway through last season in a trade for Kristaps Porzingis, Jordan moves across the river on a four-year deal reportedly worth $40 million. With a decade of NBA experience, Jordan figures to start ahead of Jarrett Allen in a formidable center tandem.

2018-19: 11 points, 13.1 rebounds

No. 7 Kevin Durant

The prize of last summer’s free agency class, the two-time NBA Finals MVP is expected to miss much or all of the season while recovering from surgery to repair an injured Achilles tendon.

2018-19: 26 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists

No. 8 Spencer Dinwiddie

After playing more than 28 minutes per game mostly off the bench, Dinwiddie figures to be the Nets’ sixth man once again, rotating in at both guard positions.

2018-19: 16.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists

No. 11 Kyrie Irving

A six-time All-Star, Irving immediately will be relied on for much of the Nets’ offense as he slides into the starting point guard role. The former champion has averaged 20 points or more in all but two of his eight NBA seasons.

2018-19: 23.8 points, 5 rebounds, 6.9 assists

No. 12 Joe Harris

Harris cemented his place among the league’s top shooters with an NBA-best 47.4 3-point shooting percentage last season. He also posted career-highs in minutes, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, points, rebounds and assists.

2018-19: 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists.

No. 13 Dzanan Musa

Musa spent much of his rookie season in the G-League, where the 20-year-old averaged 19.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Long Island Nets.

2018-19: 2.1 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.2 assists

No. 17 Garrett Temple

After a decade moving around the NBA, Temple earned a midlevel exception deal this offseason on the recommendation of Irving. He’ll offer a veteran presence off the bench at shooting guard and small forward.

2018-19: 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists

No. 21 Wilson Chandler

Among the pieces sent to Denver in the 2011 Knicks-Nuggets Carmelo Anthony trade, Chandler returns to town with the Nets on a veteran’s minimum deal. He is suspended the first 25 games of the season by the NBA for performance-enhancing drug use.

2018-19: 6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists

No. 22 Caris LeVert

LeVert looked poised for a breakout campaign through the first month of last season, only to miss 42 games with a dislocated ankle. He did enough upon returning to earn a three-year extension and is expected to pair with Irving in the starting backcourt this season.

2018-19: 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists

No. 31 Jarrett Allen

Allen started 80 games last season, but the 21-year-old likely will split time with Jordan in his third season in the league. Allen recorded a team-high 120 blocks last year, 87 more than Ed Davis, the Nets’ second-best blocker a year ago.

2018-19: 10.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks

No. 33 Nicolas Claxton

The Nets selected the 6-11 forward with the 31st overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He played two seasons at Georgia, where he averaged 13 points and 8.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

2018-19: N/A

Kenny Atkinson

Durant cited Atkinson’s coaching style as one of the reasons he chose to sign with the Nets. Now Atkinson’s challenge will be mixing the veteran additions with the young core.

Career W-L (three seasons): 90-156, .366