See the Nets' new City Edition uniforms

The Brooklyn Nets unveiled their new "City Edition" Nike jerseys on Dec. 3, 2020. The team said the new uniforms were designed to honor the life and legacy of Brooklyn artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The "BKLYN Nets" lettering across the chest of the team's new City Edition jersey is inspired by Jean-Michel Basquiat's signature style.

The crown on the shorts of the Nets' new City Edition uniforms is evocative of the world-renowned crown found in much of Jean-Michel Basquiat's artwork, and further references the Nets' home in Kings County.

The Nets' new City Edition uniforms are inspired by Brooklyn-born artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. "We are proud to celebrate Basquiat's enduring legacy this season," said John Abbamondi, CEO of BSE Global. "Basquiat embodies much of what Brooklyn represents, and his creative spirit and passionate voice can still be felt throughout the borough. Today, more than ever, Basquiat matters."

The multicolored stripe down the side of the Nets' new CIty Edition uniform reflects a style that is prevalent in much of Jean-Michel Basquiat's work.

