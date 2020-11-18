The question facing the Nets going into Wednesday night’s NBA draft was not so much who they might select with the No. 19 pick in the first round but whether or not that pick ultimately might become an asset in a potential deal to acquire three-time NBA scoring champion James Harden from the Rockets.

Multiple news reports have indicated Harden not only wants to leave the Rockets but also that he only wants to be dealt to the Nets, where he can join forces with former Thunder teammate Kevin Durant and All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving to form a powerful "big three" combination. According to ESPN and the Houston Chronicle, Harden earlier this week turned down the Rockets’ offer of a two-year contract extension worth $103 million as a sign of his determination to force a trade to the Nets.

However, a subsequent ESPN report quoted "sources" as saying the Rockets "are willing to get uncomfortable" while holding on to Harden and backcourt mate Russell Westbrook, who also has requested a trade, until the right deals materialize. An NBA source who has spoken with Rockets management also told Newsday the Rockets would prefer to hang onto Harden and continue trying to build a championship contender around him, but that source added it would be a "no brainer" for the Nets to make a deal for Harden if given the chance.

So, the goal for the Nets really revolves around stockpiling as many desirable assets as possible to facilitate such a deal for Harden. Some combination of young players such as Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince most certainly would be involved. And starting in 2021 the Nets control all of their first-round picks going forward and also own four second-round picks in the 2021 draft.

Earlier on Wednesday, one report said the Nets were involved in talks with the Mavericks about a deal that would send Dinwiddie to Dallas, but it was unclear if that was a separate deal or part of a larger one that also could involve the Rockets and Harden. A second NBA source told Newsday no deal was imminent between the Rockets and Nets heading into the draft and no framework for a deal is in place.

Asked in a recent conference call for his thoughts on a potential Harden trade to the Nets, ESPN NBA analyst Bobby Marks, a former assistant GM with the Nets, noted that it would inflict a heavy toll on the Nets’ roster because Harden still is under contract for three seasons worth $131.5 million and only can be added via a trade.

"What do you have left?" Marks said of a deal that undoubtedly would involve several core players. "You have three top-15 players on your roster, and then, maybe you go out and sign [Nets free agent] Joe Harris. But most of your core players are going to be gone.

"Having been around when you have three high-level players, I don’t know about fit, but I think there’s probably going to be more sacrifice. If a trade ever did materialize, it’s all about these three players sacrificing. They’re not going to be able to play the style they’ve done prior."

Given the uncertainty of the Nets’ situation and any future negotiations for a Harden deal, general manager Sean Marks went into the draft concentrating on adding more young assets with the 19th and 55th picks. Most mock drafts linked Stanford point guard Tyrell Terry, New Zealand Breakers swing man R.J. Hampton and Arizona guard Josh Green, a native of Australia, to the Nets.

But if Marks wants size, the list of forwards who might be available includes Precious Achiuwa of Memphis, Washington’s Jaden McDaniels, Maryland’s Jalen Smith, Villanova’s Siddiq Bey and Serbian Aleksej Pokusevski.