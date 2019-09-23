Brooklyn Nets redesign home court

The Brooklyn Nets have redesigned their home court ahead of the 2019-20 season. Their use of colors -- weathered wood and concrete gray -- are meant to represent the playground courts found throughout Brooklyn. "The palette engrains the grit and determination of the borough into the team’s playing surface," according to the team's news release. It is the first time the Nets have redesigned their court since moving to Barclays Center in 2012.

The Brooklyn Nets' new court design at Barclays Center ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, as seen on Aug. 13, 2019.

